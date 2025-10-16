Patent Landscape: South Africa Leads Africa; Morocco, Algeria, Egypt, Nigeria In Top Five

The latest data on African patent activity for 2025 reveals South Africa as the continent's clear leader, with 11,267 patents granted and 13,990 patent applications filed, underpinned by a robust research ecosystem, advanced legal frameworks, and a diverse industrial base.

Nigeria follows with 1,081 granted patents and 1,104 applications, reflecting a dynamic innovation environment, particularly in pharmaceuticals, agriculture, engineering, ICT, and fintech.

Algeria (610 granted/1,118 applications), Morocco (579 granted/2,913 applications), and Egypt (495 granted/1,914 applications) complete the top five, each showing sectoral strengths in areas such as oil and gas engineering, renewable energy, automotive manufacturing, and digital technologies.

Notably, smaller countries like Seychelles and The Gambia have also made the top ten, demonstrating that innovation is not limited by population size.

The figures highlight the importance of strong legal and institutional frameworks, government support, and international partnerships in driving patent activity.

It is also important to note that these national statistics do not capture the full extent of Africa's innovation, as more than 48,000 patents have been filed through regional organizations such as ARIPO and OAPI, indicating a much broader innovation footprint across the continent. The trend points to growing recognition of intellectual property as a key driver of economic development and competitiveness in Africa.

