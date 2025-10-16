OAPI Doubles Down On Human Capital: 20 Years Of APIDE And GI Auditor Training

The African Intellectual Property Organization (OAPI) celebrated the 20th anniversary of its Denis Ekani Intellectual Property Academy (APIDE) with an international symposium in Yaoundé, coinciding with the 26th African Technology and Intellectual Property Day.

APIDE has become a continental center of excellence, offering advanced training in intellectual property through a range of programs, including a master's degree in IP (in partnership with WIPO and the University of Yaoundé II), a professional master's in patent engineering (with the National Polytechnic Institute Houphouët-Boigny), and certificates in collective management and geographical indications (GIs).

Since its founding, APIDE has trained 611 professionals—including lawyers, engineers, economists, and decision-makers—from across OAPI's 17 member states. Of these professionals, 68 have specialized as GI auditors, who are responsible for identifying local products and compiling documentation for OAPI to grant official GI status. This process not only protects traditional knowledge and local expertise but also adds significant value to products in the global market. For example, Cameroon's Penja pepper, after receiving GI certification from OAPI, saw its price per kilogram rise from 2,500–3,000 CFA Francs in 2008 to nearly 20,000 CFA Francs by 2022—a nearly tenfold increase.

The symposium also addressed the strategic importance of building human capacity in IP to support Africa's industrial, scientific, and cultural ambitions, with calls for further investment in training, the development of public policy, and the integration of IP into national development strategies. The event also marked the 63rd anniversary of OAPI and highlighted the Academy's role as a skills incubator and a driver of transformation for member states.

