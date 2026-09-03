Morocco’s IP Growth Signals A Market Of Expanding Brands And Innovation

Morocco is strengthening its position as an attractive destination for business expansion, brand development, investment, and innovation. The latest industrial property figures published by the Moroccan Office of Industrial and Commercial Property (OMPIC) indicate that companies, entrepreneurs, universities, and inventors are increasingly seeking to protect and commercialize their intangible assets in the country.

For international brand owners, this activity sends an important message: Morocco is not only a market in which businesses are selling their products and services, it is also a jurisdiction in which companies are establishing their presence, developing brands, and investing for long-term growth.

Strong Trademark Activity

During the first half of 2026, OMPIC received 16,911 trademark applications, representing a 5% increase compared with the same period in 2025.

The chemical industry, particularly sanitary products and detergents, and advertising and business-management services were among the most active areas. Pharmaceutical products accounted for 16% of applications, while education, training and entertainment services, and food products each represented approximately 11%.

This sustained trademark activity reflects a dynamic commercial environment. It also suggests that brand owners are recognizing the importance of securing their rights before launching products, appointing distributors, opening new locations, or expanding their activities in Morocco.

As more companies enter the market, early trademark protection becomes increasingly important. Delayed filing can expose brand owners to registration conflicts, unauthorized use, counterfeiting, and costly enforcement proceedings.

Innovation and Product Development

Industrial design activity also increased significantly. A total of 3,510 industrial designs were recorded during the first half of 2026, representing a 9% year-on-year increase.

Packaging-related designs led this category, followed by building materials and office and educational equipment. This growth demonstrates that businesses are investing not only in brand names but also in product appearance, packaging, and visual identity as important competitive assets.

Patent activity provides further evidence of Morocco’s developing innovation ecosystem. OMPIC received 1,557 patent applications, an increase of 7% compared with the first half of 2025.

Pharmaceutical technologies led patent activity, followed by biotechnology and fine organic chemistry. Moroccan universities accounted for 47% of domestic patent applications, highlighting their important role in research, technology development, and knowledge-based innovation.

Protecting IP in a Growing Market

Together, these figures present Morocco as a market where commercial activity and innovation are advancing side by side. Companies planning to enter, invest in, or expand across the country should incorporate intellectual property protection into their market-entry strategy from the outset.