How to Register and Protect Copyright in Uzbekistan: A Practical Guide

In Uzbekistan's digital landscape, creative works can be copied within minutes, making proper documentation of authorship critical before commercial use. This guide explores the legal framework for protecting literary...

Founded in 2003, Legalmax Law Firm is recognized as one of the leading law firms specializing in intellectual property law in Central Asia and Russian-speaking countries. Legalmax is represented by its own offices in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, and partner offices in Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan. Legalmax offers wide range of legal services on prosecution and protection of IP rights through enforcement procedures in all areas of IP infringement. Legalmax is also known for its contribution to the law-making activity in IP sphere and participation in creation of the most important precedents in judicial practice of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan

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Copyright arises when a protected work is created, not only after a special registration procedure. In the digital environment, someone else’s material can be copied within minutes, so issues related to authorship are best addressed before commercial use and publication of content online. Therefore, publication itself does not always provide the rights holder with a convenient evidentiary basis for a future dispute.

In Uzbekistan, literary, musical, and audiovisual works, designs, photographs, software products, and other results of creative activity are protected. Copyright in Tashkent and other cities is protected by the legislation of the Republic of Uzbekistan regardless of whether the material has already been published or is still in progress. Therefore, the answer to the question of how to obtain copyright begins with documenting the object and the information related to its creation.

Copyright Registration in Uzbekistan: How to Confirm Authorship and Document Rights

For many objects, mandatory state registration is not required. A notarial procedure and separate certification may be used to document specific evidence. It is important for the rights holder to prove who created the work, when it existed in a particular form, and on what legal basis the rights belong to that person or entity. Therefore, a copyright check before publication helps identify third-party restrictions and determine safe conditions for using the material in advance.

In practice, materials confirming the creation process can be collected. These may include:

· Original files of the text, design, code, or another result.

· Drafts and versions of materials with dates of changes.

· Contracts, assignments, and correspondence between the author and rights holders.

· Documents confirming the transfer and acquisition of exclusive rights.

· Electronic timestamps, online publications, and a copy of the material.

· Depositing the work or notarizing specific evidence.

Depositing is a separate instrument: the non-governmental non-profit organization UzAvtor accepts the object for storage and issues a certificate recording the date and time. This procedure is voluntary and does not replace the protection provided by law, but it may strengthen the evidentiary basis and make it easier to confirm the relevant date later.

Documentation may be carried out by submitting an application or another set of documents. Postal submission may also be taken into account if it is provided for by the selected method. Preparation requirements depend on the object: for a software product, development materials are important, while for a text or design, a copy of the work and information about the date of its creation are relevant.

If copyright registration is required as part of a broader strategy, a specialist determines the object and the appropriate method of documentation. When preparing the materials, it is important not to confuse authorship with ownership of rights: an author may transfer exclusive rights to a company under an agreement, so legal preparation should cover not only the creation and release of the work but also the formalization of relations between all participants.

Copyright Protection in Case of Infringement: Procedure and Legal Assistance

Infringements may involve copying text or images, publishing another person’s work, using a software product without permission, adapting a work, or using it commercially. In such situations, protection of rights begins with documenting the infringement and reviewing the documents confirming the rights. Before contacting the infringer, it is advisable to take the following steps:

Document the disputed material and the way in which it is being used. Save screenshots, files, and information about the date when the infringement was discovered. Compare the disputed object with the original and determine the extent of the copying. Review contracts, licenses, and documents confirming the transfer of rights. Prepare a written demand and present it with consideration of the specific circumstances. Assess whether court proceedings and a possible claim are necessary.

If the situation cannot be resolved voluntarily, the rights holder may use the remedies provided by law. Depending on the circumstances, the claims may concern termination of the infringement, removal of the material, prohibition of further use, or other measures. Court proceedings require evidence, so it is better to prepare it before entering into active correspondence with the infringer.

Legal assistance is especially important when commercially valuable content, several rights holders, or a major dispute are involved. Legalmax lawyers can assess the situation, determine the legal position, prepare a formal claim, application, and other documents, and, if necessary, represent the client’s interests. Such a professional approach helps establish a structured system for managing intellectual assets in advance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.