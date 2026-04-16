Donald Trump:Trade Marks And America’s 250th Birthday Commemoration

The relationship between political power and trade mark strategy has never been more vividly illustrated than in the build-up to the United States' 250th anniversary...

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The relationship between political power and trade mark strategy has never been more vividly illustrated than in the build-up to the United States' 250th anniversary, which will be celebrated on 4 July 2026. The Trump Organisation, through its intellectual property management entity DTTM Operations LLC, has filed a series of trade mark applications that place the President's name at the very centre of the nation's 250th celebrations. For trade mark practitioners around the world — including those of us in South Africa — the filings raise fascinating questions about the intersection of personal branding, political office and trade mark law.

Donald Trump is known to be big on intellectual property (“IP”) focus. So let’s kick off by discussing the type of IP that the Donald Trump likes the most.

Trade marks

The Trump Organisation has filed a series of trade mark applications. It is suggested that the filings make it abundantly clear that the Donald ‘intends to put himself front and centre’ of the USA’s 250th birthday celebrations.

So what are these trade marks

One of the trade mark applications that has been filed is for the term TRUMP 250, and it covers relatively light-weight stuff like ‘bumper stickers, tote bags, drinkware, clothing and golf balls’. Here’s the logo:

Another trade mark is described as ‘a logo featuring Trump’s name with a ‘design of five aircrafts followed by converging contrails’.

Commemorations

Since we are discussing the USA, it’s a given that a certain amount of flair will definitely feature:

The Patriot Games. This will involve high school students from every US state taking part in athletic events, whilst savouring the ‘delights’ of Washington D.C

There will be official, sombre and even 'fun stuff' including a Memorial Day parade, a National Prayers Event and a fair on the National Mall

There will also be a UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) event on the grounds of the White House

Trade mark licensing

It is well-known that Donald Trump has used his surname as ‘a brand across business ventures and government-related items’. We understand that Trump’s name has appeared on national park passes, as well as a Trump Gold Card. Not to mention banners outside federal office buildings. There are apparently also plans for the US mint to introduce a US$1 coin bearing ‘Trumps face for the anniversary year’.

An unprecedented move

As trade mark attorney Josh Gerben has observed, these filings are unprecedented. Many US Presidents have overseen large anniversaries or events in United States history, but none of them — except for Trump — has filed trade marks and attempted to sell merchandise through a private company associated with those events. The filings come on the heels of the Trump Organization's earlier applications for PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, which similarly raised questions about a sitting President's private company owning trade marks linked to the honorary naming of public institution.

Running the business

Donald Trump’s business is run by Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump, while Donald Senior is fully focused on being commander-in chief.

A look at certain aspects of the business

The US President has a well‑established habit of attaching his name to a wide range of commercial ventures: Trump has a habit of ‘slapping’ his name on ‘commercial ventures, from luxury apartment complexes, golf resorts and hotels to branded-beef steaks, golden hi-top sneakers, Bibles and electric guitars’.

Changing name: The John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has now become the Donald J Trump and John F Kennedy Memorial Centre for the Performing Arts.

Maximising: Donald Trump’s name now appears on the US Institute of Peace (a think-tank), a new fleet of Trump-class battleships and various savings accounts for children.

Renewal: Trump has said that ‘we will renew the country, we will renew patriotism, pride and pioneering spirit of America, and lay the groundwork for the next 250 years of independence and freedom’.

Bigging it up (American saying): Trump has said that ‘this will be a time like you’ve never had in your lives, America 250’.

Conclusion

The Trump 250 trade mark filings are a remarkable case study in the use of personal branding at the highest level of political power. Whether one views them as shrewd commercial strategy or as an uncomfortable blurring of the line between public office and private gain, they raise important trade mark law questions that resonate well beyond America's borders. As the 4th of July approaches, trade mark watchers on both sides of the Atlantic will be keeping a close eye on how the USPTO handles these applications.

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