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UIR ranked Africa's leading university for patent filings

Morocco's International University of Rabat (UIR) has officially become Africa's number‑one university for patent filings, marking a milestone for the continent's innovation and intellectual property (IP) landscape. During the institution's 15th‑anniversary event in Salé, UIR President Noureddine Mouaddib announced that the university has filed nearly 700 patents, with 20% registered outside Morocco, according to data from the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

This strong patenting performance reflects UIR's strategic emphasis on research, innovation, and technology transfer since its founding in 2010. The university has built a robust ecosystem that supports invention disclosure, patent registration, and commercialisation pathways, positioning it as an emerging IP powerhouse in Africa.

Beyond its IP achievements, UIR has rapidly expanded its research capacity, enrolling over 13,000 students and developing international partnerships that strengthen its innovation pipeline. Its accredited programmes and growing global recognition have also helped attract international talent, further reinforcing the university's role as a hub for high-value research and patent-driven innovation.

With Africa's innovation economy steadily maturing, UIR's achievements reflect the region prioritising IP as a driver of competitiveness and sustainable development.

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