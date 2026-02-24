South Africa Adopts the 13th Edition of the Nice Classification

Important Topics

As of 1 January 2026, South Africa has implemented the 13th Edition of the Nice Classification.

Following, the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Official Circular No. 37/2025, announcing the implementation of the 13th edition of the Nice Classification, South Africa has adopted the updated 13th Edition of the Nice Classification for all trade mark filings effective 1 January 2026.

The South African Companies and Intellectual Property Commission advised companies about the 13th edition of the Nice Classification via Practice Note 3 of 2025, which was published on 9 December last year. The publication laid out the updated classifications applicable to all trade marks filed from 1 January this year. The changes align the country with global filing standards and will affect brand owners operating in technology, FMCG, cosmetics and automotive fields.

