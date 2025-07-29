Talks Continue To Advance South Sudan's Future Accession To ARIPO

ARIPO Director General Bemanya Twebaze led a high-level mission in South Sudan in June 2025 to advance discussions on the country's accession to ARIPO. Currently an observer, South Sudan is exploring full membership, which would grant access to shared IP platforms, technical expertise, and policy support to aid its legal and economic reforms.

During the visit, DG Twebaze met with key officials, including the Minister of Justice and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, to highlight the developmental benefits of joining ARIPO. The mission reflects ARIPO's commitment to regional integration and using intellectual property to drive inclusive growth. Further meetings, including one with the Speaker of the National Legislative Assembly, were planned as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen cooperation.

