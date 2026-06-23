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23 June 2026

Court Of Cassation: When A Disciplinary Dismissal Notified By Standard E-mail Is Valid

DL-Law Avvocati Giuslavoristi

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DL-Law Avvocati Giuslavoristi
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The Court of Cassation has ruled on the validity of disciplinary dismissals communicated through standard email rather than traditional methods specified in collective agreements. This decision clarifies whether employers must strictly adhere to notification methods outlined in collective bargaining agreements or if alternative communication channels can satisfy legal requirements for terminating employment relationships.
Italy Employment and HR
DL-LAW Avvocati Giuslavoristi

The Court of Cassation, Labor Section, with order No. 13731 of 11 May 2026 stated that the provision in the collective agreement stipulating specific methods of communicating a disciplinary dismissal (registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt; hand-delivered registered letter; certified e-mail) does not impose a “prescribed form” within the meaning and for the purposes of Article 1352 of the Civil Code, but it merely regulates the manner in which the disciplinary dismissal is brought to the employee’s attention, thus the exclusive transmission stage.

This means that, in the absence of specific provisions in the national collective bargaining agreement, notification of disciplinary dismissal given by means other than those listed in the collective agreement – for example, by standard e-mail (as in the present case) – does not affect the validity of the employer’s written notice of termination of the employment relationship.

Indeed, according to the Court's reasoning, what is essential for the dismissal to be valid is that it is in writing.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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