Overview Of The Cyprus Non-Domicile (Non-Dom) Program

The firm was established in the year 2003 by the Managing Partner Mr. Nasos A. Kyriakides. Nasos A. Kyriakides & Partners Law firm has been committed to providing the highest standards of service with integrity. Over the past 20 years, a combination of professional skill and expertise and the support of our loyal long-term’ clients, has seen the firm grow in both reputation and size. This well-established Cyprus Law Firm specializes in the fields of Worldwide Company Incorporation, Corporate Services, Management & Administration, Mergers & Acquisitions, Litigation and Arbitration, International Tax Planning, Banking and Corporate Finance, International Trusts, Intellectual Property, Real Estate, Shipping, IPO Stock Exchange Listings and Energy Law