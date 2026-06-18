How Long Does A Patent Last? Duration, Expiry & Extensions

- in European Union
- in European Union
- in European Union
Understanding how long does a patent last is essential for inventors, startups, and companies planning product launches, licensing strategies, and portfolio management. Patents offer exclusive rights to inventions for a limited time, typically 20 years from the filing date for utility patents, though the actual duration depends on patent type, jurisdiction, maintenance fees, and potential extensions. While the standard patent term is generally 20 years, the actual duration depends on the type of patent, jurisdiction, maintenance fees, and potential extensions. This guide explains patent duration, factors affecting it, and how organisations like Questel can help manage renewals and strategy.
TL;DR – How Long Does a Patent Last?
- Utility patents: 20 years from filing date (global standard under TRIPS)
- Design patents: 15 years from grant date in the US (varies internationally)
- Plant patents: 20 years from filing date
- Maintenance required: Renewal fees must be paid; non-payment = early expiry
- Extensions possible: Up to 5 additional years in regulated industries (pharma, biotech) via PTE or SPC
- Expiration consequence: Invention enters public domain; anyone can manufacture, use, or sell freely
- Track your portfolio: Use tools like Questel's Orbit Intelligence to monitor renewal deadlines, forecast expirations, and optimize patent value across jurisdictions
The short answer – how long patents usually last
Globally, most invention or utility patents last up to 20 years from the filing date, provided renewal or maintenance fees are consistently paid. In Europe, a European patent similarly lasts a maximum of 20 years from filing. In the United States, utility patents typically have a 20-year term from the earliest non-provisional filing, while design patents have a shorter duration—15 years from grant for applications filed on or after May 13, 2015.
Patents may expire earlier than their maximum term if owners fail to pay required fees, abandon the application, or face revocation due to legal challenges. In rare cases, certain patents can be extended, for example in regulated sectors such as pharmaceuticals or plant protection products.
How patent duration is set under international rules
Internationally, the WTO's TRIPS agreement mandates that member countries provide a minimum patent term of 20 years from the filing date. Most major patent offices, including WIPO, the European Patent Office, and the USPTO, align with this standard for invention patents.
The Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), administered by WIPO, facilitates international patent applications but does not itself grant patents. Instead, it provides a unified filing procedure that delays the need to file separate national applications. Once a PCT application enters the national phase, each country's patent office applies its own examination standards and duration rules, typically adhering to the 20-year TRIPS minimum.
Understanding these international frameworks is critical for companies seeking global patent protection. While the 20-year standard provides consistency, procedural differences, renewal requirements, and extension mechanisms vary significantly across jurisdictions. National and regional laws define details such as design patent terms, renewal schedules, and supplementary protections, requiring careful coordination and strategic planning to manage a patent's lifecycle effectively.
How long do different types of patents last?
Utility / invention patents
For the majority of technical inventions—products, processes, and methods—the standard term is 20 years from the filing date. However, this represents a maximum duration: a patent may end sooner if renewal or maintenance fees are not paid. Utility patents provide broad protection and are the most common patent type in technology and industrial sectors.
Design patents and industrial designs
In the United States, design patents filed on or after May 13, 2015, last 15 years from the date of grant, whereas older filings have a 14-year term from grant. Unlike utility patents, design patents do not require maintenance fees, meaning once granted, they remain in force for their full term without additional payments. These patents protect the ornamental or aesthetic aspects of a product rather than its functional or technical features. In other jurisdictions, registered designs often have a term of up to 25 years, typically maintained in five-year increments, although details vary by country.
Plant patents and other special categories
In the U.S., plant patents generally follow the 20-year rule similar to utility patents. Some industries, such as pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, or biotech, may also benefit from specific patent extension mechanisms designed to compensate for lengthy regulatory approvals. These exceptions are strictly regulated and apply to a limited number of products.
How long does a patent last by country?
While the 20-year standard applies broadly, the details of patent duration vary by jurisdiction. Here is a comparative overview of the most important patent systems:
- United States : Utility patents last 20 years from the earliest non-provisional filing date. Design patents filed on or after May 13, 2015 last 15 years from grant. Plant patents follow the 20-year utility rule.
- European Patent Office (EPO) : European patents last a maximum of 20 years from the filing date. Annual renewal fees must be paid to each designated national office after grant. Supplementary Protection Certificates (SPCs) can extend protection for up to 5 additional years in pharmaceutical and plant protection cases.
- United Kingdom : After Brexit, UK patents are governed by the UK Intellectual Property Office (UKIPO). The term is 20 years from filing, with annual renewal fees due from year 5 onward.
- Australia : Standard patents last 20 years from the filing date. An innovation patent (now discontinued for new filings) lasted 8 years. Pharmaceutical patents may receive a patent term extension of up to 5 years.
- China : Invention patents last 20 years from filing. Utility model patents last 10 years. Design patents last 15 years from filing (extended from 10 years in 2021 under the amended Patent Law).
- Japan : Patents last 20 years from the filing date. Extensions of up to 5 years are available for pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals subject to regulatory review.
Understanding jurisdiction-specific rules is critical for international patent portfolio management, particularly when filing via the PCT (Patent Cooperation Treaty) route, which allows applicants to delay national phase entry while preserving the original filing date.
Why many patents don't actually last the full 20 years
Although the legal term of a patent may be 20 years, the actual life of a patent often falls short. Many patents lapse because owners decide not to pay renewal or maintenance fees when a technology is no longer commercially valuable.
- Maintenance fees: Offices such as the EPO require annual renewal payments; failure to pay results in the patent lapsing.
- U.S. maintenance fees: Utility patents in the U.S. require fees at 3.5, 7.5, and 11.5 years after grant. Non-payment leads to early expiry.
From a business perspective, patent owners often prune their portfolios to focus resources on core assets that continue to deliver commercial returns, optimizing cost versus value.
Patent duration: key figures at a glance
|Patent Type
|Jurisdiction
|Standard Term
|Maximum with Extension
|Utility / Invention patent
|US, EU, most countries
|20 years from filing
|Up to 25 years (with PTE/SPC)
|Design patent
|United States
|15 years from grant
|No extension available
|Registered design
|European Union
|Up to 25 years (5-year increments)
|25 years maximum
|Utility model
|China, Germany, others
|10 years from filing
|No extension available
|Plant patent
|United States
|20 years from filing
|No extension available
|Invention patent (pharma)
|US (Hatch-Waxman)
|20 years from filing
|Up to 25 years (5-year PTE max)
Patent term extension and adjustment – when a patent can last longer
Patent term adjustment (PTA) for office delays
In certain jurisdictions, including the U.S., patent offices may grant a patent term adjustment to compensate for delays caused by the office itself, such as late examination or processing. The adjustment is calculated according to statutory rules and documented in the patent's file history. PTA ensures that inventors are not penalized for administrative delays beyond their control.
Patent term extension (PTE) for regulatory delays
In regulated industries like pharmaceuticals or plant protection, patent term extensions are available to account for long regulatory approval processes. For example, a drug patent may be extended beyond 20 years to compensate for the time required to obtain marketing approval. Similar systems exist in Europe through Supplementary Protection Certificates. These extensions are exceptional, tightly controlled, and usually limited to a few additional years.
How to calculate when a specific patent will expire
Calculating a patent's expiry requires a combination of legal knowledge and careful review of filing documents:
- Start with the patent's filing date and add the standard term (typically 20 years for invention patents).
- Adjust for any priority claims, PTA or PTE extensions.
- Verify whether all renewal or maintenance fees have been paid up to the target date.
In the U.S., MPEP 2701 and the USPTO provide guidance and online tools for calculating patent terms. However, complex priority chains, term adjustments, or terminal disclaimers may complicate calculation. For critical business decisions, many companies rely on patent counsel or specialized software like Questel's Orbit Intelligence to ensure accurate expiry assessment.
What happens when a patent expires?
Managing patent duration is not only a legal question but also a strategic choice. Companies consider multiple factors when deciding whether to maintain a patent to the full term or let it lapse:
- Expected future revenues from the invention
- Competitive landscape and market potential
- Portfolio overlap with other patents
- Ongoing litigation, licensing, or enforcement actions
Large portfolios require systematic approaches to renewal decisions, determining which patents to maintain across jurisdictions and which may be abandoned. Data-driven analytics, including citation counts, family size, and market activity, help identify patents worth maintaining versus those that can be strategically dropped.
How long a patent lasts as a strategic business decision
Understanding how long does a patent last is essential for maximizing the commercial and strategic value of innovation. While the legal term may be up to 20 years, actual duration depends on maintenance, legal events, and possible extensions. Treat patent term as a strategic parameter for product roadmaps, licensing, and market entry planning.
By reviewing your patent portfolio, establishing renewal policies, and leveraging tools like Questel's Orbit Intelligence, you can ensure your patents deliver maximum value throughout their lifecycle and align with broader business objectives.
How Questel helps you manage patent duration and renewals
Questel provides global IP solutions that help companies manage patents throughout their lifecycle, from filing to expiry. Their approach supports three critical areas:
Portfolio visibility and analytics
Tools like Orbit Intelligence offer visualisation of patent families, filing dates, jurisdictions, and projected expiry dates. Companies can analyse citation data, competitor filings, and market coverage to prioritise which patents should be maintained until full term.
Renewal and pruning decisions
Questel's IP intelligence solutions combine cost, legal status, and business metrics to support informed renewal and pruning strategies. Teams can implement rules-based workflows, ensuring core patents are maintained while secondary filings are reviewed before each renewal.
Connecting term insights to IP strategy
Patent term and expiry data can be integrated into broader IP strategy, including licensing, product launches, and managing generic entry. Questel acts as a partner, aligning patent duration decisions with long-term innovation and market objectives.
Organizations can request a demo or consultation to explore how Questel supports data-driven patent management and optimizes portfolio value.
FAQ – common questions about how long patents last
How long does a patent last from the filing date?
Typically, invention or utility patents last up to 20 years from the filing date, provided all renewal fees are paid. Design and special category patents have shorter or variable terms.
How long does a design patent last?
In the U.S., design patents filed on or after May 13, 2015, last 15 years from grant; earlier filings last 14 years. Other jurisdictions may have different terms for industrial designs.
Can a patent be renewed after 20 years?
Generally, invention patents cannot be renewed beyond 20 years, except under specific extension regimes in regulated industries.
Why did my patent expire earlier than 20 years?
Early expiration often results from non-payment of renewal fees, revocation, abandonment, or legal challenges.
How do I know when a specific patent expires?
Check filing or grant dates, legal status, and payment of maintenance fees in patent registers. For complex portfolios, professional IP tools or counsel can provide reliable expiry information.
Conclusion: plan your innovation around patent lifetime
Understanding how long does a patent last is essential for maximizing the commercial and strategic value of innovation. While the legal term may be up to 20 years, actual duration depends on maintenance, legal events, and possible extensions. Treat patent term as a strategic parameter for product roadmaps, licensing, and market entry planning.
By reviewing your patent portfolio, establishing renewal policies, and leveraging tools like Questel's Orbit Intelligence, you can ensure your patents deliver maximum value throughout their lifecycle and align with broader business objectives.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]