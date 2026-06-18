How Long Does A Patent Last? Duration, Expiry & Extensions

How long do different types of patents last?

Utility / invention patents

For the majority of technical inventions—products, processes, and methods—the standard term is 20 years from the filing date. However, this represents a maximum duration: a patent may end sooner if renewal or maintenance fees are not paid. Utility patents provide broad protection and are the most common patent type in technology and industrial sectors.

Design patents and industrial designs

In the United States, design patents filed on or after May 13, 2015, last 15 years from the date of grant, whereas older filings have a 14-year term from grant. Unlike utility patents, design patents do not require maintenance fees, meaning once granted, they remain in force for their full term without additional payments. These patents protect the ornamental or aesthetic aspects of a product rather than its functional or technical features. In other jurisdictions, registered designs often have a term of up to 25 years, typically maintained in five-year increments, although details vary by country.

Plant patents and other special categories

In the U.S., plant patents generally follow the 20-year rule similar to utility patents. Some industries, such as pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, or biotech, may also benefit from specific patent extension mechanisms designed to compensate for lengthy regulatory approvals. These exceptions are strictly regulated and apply to a limited number of products.