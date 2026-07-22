Questel’s Orbit Intelligence Selected By HORIBA ABX SAS To Strengthen Its Patent Intelligence Capabilities

Paris, France – July 16 — Questel, a leading provider of intellectual property (IP) and innovation management solutions, today announced that HORIBA ABX SAS has selected its Orbit Intelligence platform to support its patent research and technology intelligence activities.

Questel is a true end-to-end intellectual property solutions provider serving 20,000 organizations in more than 30 countries for the optimal management of their IP assets portfolio. Whether for patent, trademark, domain name, or design, Questel provides its customers with the software, tech-enabled services, and consulting services necessary to give them a strategic advantage.

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Paris, France – July 16 — Questel, a leading provider of intellectual property (IP) and innovation management solutions, today announced that HORIBA ABX SAS has selected its Orbit Intelligence platform to support its patent research and technology intelligence activities.

Part of the HORIBA Group, HORIBA ABX SAS develops and manufactures advanced in vitro diagnostic solutions. As innovation continues to accelerate in the healthcare and diagnostics sectors, access to reliable and comprehensive patent intelligence has become essential for organizations seeking to monitor technological developments, assess competitive landscapes, and support strategic decision-making.

By adopting Orbit Intelligence, HORIBA ABX SAS expects to benefit from powerful patent search and analysis capabilities, enabling its teams to explore global patent data, identify emerging technology trends, and gain deeper insights into innovation ecosystems.

"We are delighted to support HORIBA ABX SAS teams worldwide in strengthening its innovation intelligence capabilities," said Isabelle Quellier, Key Account Manager at Questel. "Our Orbit Intelligence platform is designed to help R&D and IP professionals transform patent data into actionable insights, empowering organizations to make informed strategic decisions."

Orbit Intelligence combines extensive global patent coverage with advanced analytics and visualization tools, helping users efficiently explore complex patent landscapes and monitor innovation activities across industries.

This collaboration reflects Questel's ongoing commitment to providing innovative IP intelligence solutions that help organizations worldwide leverage patent data to drive research, development, and competitive advantage.

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