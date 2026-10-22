CoA, October 13, 2026, Order On Application For Leave To Appeal, UPC-CoA-88/2026 And UPC-CoA-89/2026

1. Key takeaways
Headnote: An application for leave to appeal pursuant to R. 157 RoP in conjunction with R. 221 RoP is inadmissible insofar as it concerns a rejection of the application for re-establishment of rights. According to R. 320.7 RoP, there shall be no right to appeal from an order rejecting an application for re-establishment of rights or from an order granting re-establishment of rights. It follows that a corresponding application for leave to appeal according to R. 157 RoP in conjunction with R. 221 RoP is inadmissible.
2. Division
Court of Appeal, Standing judge
3. UPC number
UPC_CoA-88/2026, UPC_CoA-89/2026
4. Type of proceedings
Application for leave to appeal in the context of an application for re-establishement of rights
5. Parties
Rematec GmbH & Co KG (Applicant); Europe Forestry B.V. (Respondent)
6. Patent(s)
EP 2 548 648
7. Jurisdictions
Place jurisdictions
8. Body of legislation / Rules
Rules 157, 221, 320.7 RoP
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