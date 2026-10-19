LD Duesseldorf, October 6, 2026, Decision, UPC_CFI_137/2025, UPC_CFI_512/2025

1. Key takeaways
Under Rule 171(2) RoP, a defendant is not required to provide counter-measurements if the claimant’s initial measurements regarding a claim feature are inherently unconvincing and inconclusive
Where the claimant’s experimental data fails to isolate the alleged buffering effect from the geometry of multiple casing inlets, the proof remains inconclusive on its face. In such circumstances, the defendant’s general denial is sufficient, and no obligation arises under Rule 171(2) RoP to produce experimental counter-measurements.
Under Rule 13.1(i) RoP, the scope of an infringement action extends beyond the tested sample to all products embodying the asserted technical features
Pursuant to Art. 69 EPC, claims maintain primacy, meaning drawings and preferred embodiments cannot be used to restrict broad functional claim limitations
Under Art. 123(2) EPC, added subject-matter is assessed technically rather than purely linguistically, permitting functionally synonymous reformulations supported by the original application as a whole
Under Art. 56 EPC, an inventive step challenge fails if the defendant demonstrates no pointer or technical motivation to combine the cited prior art
Under Rule 150.2 RoP and Art. 69(1) UPCA, an interim cost award is unavailable in cases of split success where both opposing claims are dismissed
2. Division
Local Division Duesseldorf
3. UPC number
UPC_CFI_137/2025, UPC_CFI_512/2025
4. Type of proceedings
Infringement action and counterclaim for revocation
5. Parties
Claimant / Counterdefendant: Inficon GmbH
Defendants / Counterclaimants: Elitech Technology, Inc., Elitech UK Ltd.
6. Patent(s)
EP 3 567 356 B1
7. Body of legislation / Rules
Rule 13.1(l) RoP
Rule 19.1 RoP
Rule 19.7 RoP
Rule 30 RoP
Rule 118.5 RoP
Rule 118.8 RoP
Rule 119 RoP
Rule 150.2 RoP
Rule 151 et seq. RoP
Rule 152.2 RoP
Rule 171(2) RoP
Rule 352.1 RoP
Art. 31 UPCA
Art. 32(1)(a) UPCA
Art. 33(1)(a) UPCA
Art. 33(3) UPCA
Art. 48 UPCA
Art. 69(1) UPCA
Art. 80 UPCA
Art. 54 EPC
Art. 56 EPC
Art. 69(1) EPC
Art. 123(2) EPC
Art. 138(1) EPC
Click here to view the full report.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]