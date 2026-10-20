Bad Words, Good Wines: How Portuguese Wine Pushes Boundaries Of Trademark Law

Inventa is a leading Intellectual Property Law Firm, specialized in the protection and internationalization of trademarks, patents, industrial designs, copyright and domain names. With over 50 years of experience in Portugal, the European Union and all the African jurisdictions, Inventa has served thousands of clients holding large trademark and patent portfolios, and other entities dealing with R&D daily.
Our headquarters are based in Lisbon, Portugal, and we also have offices in Angola, Mozambique, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Cape Verde, Sao Tome, East Timor and Macao. Inventa also holds a large network of representatives all across the African region, including representation before the ARIPO and OAPI regional organizations, committed to delivering global coverage with local experience.
Some of Portugal's most distinctive wine brands bear names that may seem provocative at first glance. Yet behind these labels lies a rich connection between history, folklore, regional identity, and trademark law.
Some of Portugal's most distinctive wine brands bear names that may seem provocative at first glance. Yet behind these labels lies a rich connection between history, folklore, regional identity, and trademark law.
In this article, Vera Albino explores how Portuguese trademark law balances public morality with cultural heritage, allowing historically rooted expressions to become distinctive and legally protected wine brands.