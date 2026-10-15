Smarter Trademark Risk Assessment With AI (Video)

A thorough search and watch process is vital to protect a brand, but manually filtering out the noise to identify true vulnerabilities is a massive operational bottleneck. Evaluating phonetic similarities, linguistic proximity, and absolute or relative grounds for refusal requires deep legal expertise, yet practitioners spend hours simply sorting through data before they can even begin their strategic analysis.

Questel is a true end-to-end intellectual property solutions provider serving 20,000 organizations in more than 30 countries for the optimal management of their IP assets portfolio. Whether for patent, trademark, domain name, or design, Questel provides its customers with the software, tech-enabled services, and consulting services necessary to give them a strategic advantage.

Every trademark professional knows the overwhelming feeling of opening a fresh search or watch report. Hundreds of pages of potential conflicts, endless rows of data, and a ticking clock.

A thorough search and watch process is vital to protect a brand, but manually filtering out the noise to identify true vulnerabilities is a massive operational bottleneck. Evaluating phonetic similarities, linguistic proximity, and absolute or relative grounds for refusal requires deep legal expertise, yet practitioners spend hours simply sorting through data before they can even begin their strategic analysis.

Our IP digital assistant Qthena brings legal-grade generative AI directly into your trademark search and watch workflows, allowing you to chat directly with your documents to uncover qualitative risks instantly.

Discover How Qthena Supports Trademark Attorneys for Risk Assessment

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Key Takeaways:

Qthena does not replace the critical judgment of an IP professional; it eliminates the administrative lag that delays their ability to provide strategic advice. The workflow is entirely intuitive:

Run Searches in Natural Language: Simply input the proposed trademark details (name, type, and goods and services description) or upload your existing search and watch reports.

Simply input the proposed trademark details (name, type, and goods and services description) or upload your existing search and watch reports. AI-Powered Image & Text Matching: Qthena scans the text, formatting, and design graphics to evaluate linguistic proximity, phonetic conflicts, and visual similarities.

Qthena scans the text, formatting, and design graphics to evaluate linguistic proximity, phonetic conflicts, and visual similarities. Review and Finalize Opinions: Review the automated risk assessment and recommendations, adjust the findings via the interactive chat, and export your finalized legal opinion.

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