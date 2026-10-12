Court Of Appeal, September 30, 2026, Order, UPC_CoA_164/2026

An application for public access to the register must be filed in the language of the proceedings.

BARDEHLE PAGENBERG combines the expertise of attorneys-at-law and patent attorneys. As one of the largest IP firms in Europe, BARDEHLE PAGENBERG advises in all fields of Intellectual Property, including all procedures before the patent and trademark offices as well as litigation before the courts through all instances.

1. Key takeaways

Application for public access to the register

An application for public access to the register must be filed in the language of the proceedings.

2. Division

Court of Appeal

3. UPC number

UPC-CoA-164/2026

4. Type of proceedings

Application for public access to the register proceedings

5. Parties

Hurtel Sp. z o.o.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

6. Patent(s)

EP 2 867 997

7. Jurisdictions

UPC

8. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 262 RoP

Click here to read the full report.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.