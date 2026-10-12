Court Of Appeal, September 30, 2026, Order, UPC_CoA_164/2026

1. Key takeaways
Application for public access to the register
An application for public access to the register must be filed in the language of the proceedings.
2. Division
Court of Appeal
3. UPC number
UPC-CoA-164/2026
4. Type of proceedings
Application for public access to the register proceedings
5. Parties
Hurtel Sp. z o.o.
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
6. Patent(s)
EP 2 867 997
7. Jurisdictions
UPC
8. Body of legislation / Rules
Rule 262 RoP
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