CoA, September 21, 2026, Order Regarding An Appeal Against An Order Rejecting A Preliminary Objection, UPC_CoA_90/2026

Filing a declaration of non-infringement before patent grant raises a question of admissibility, not of UPC competence, under Art. 32(1)(b) UPCA

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1 Key takeaways

Filing a declaration of non-infringement before patent grant raises a question of admissibility, not of UPC competence, under Art. 32(1)(b) UPCA

– Competence pursuant to Art. 32(1)(b) UPCA depends on the claimant’s actual intent in its statement of claim. Because the claimants sought a declaration of non-infringement against granted patents, the action falls within the court’s competence, while premature filing prior to the grant of a patent is an issue of claim admissibility.

– Whether a declaration for non-infringement action was filed prematurely (i.e., before grant of a patent) is a separate admissibility question that falls outside the exhaustive list of objections available under R. 19 RoP.

An opt-out filed after a declaration of non-infringement action has already been lodged is ineffective under Art. 83(3) UPCA

– The term “action” in Art. 83 UPCA covers all actions listed in Art. 32 UPCA, not merely infringement or revocation actions.

– A defendant’s opt-out application filed after such action was lodged therefore has no effect.

The Court of First Instance loses power to grant leave to appeal, even retroactively, once the 15-day period under R. 220.3 RoP lapses without a decision

– Where the Court of First Instance fails to decide on a timely leave to appeal request within 15 days, leave is deemed refused.

– A subsequent request for discretionary review must then be filed within the following 15-day period under R. 220.3 RoP.

A statement of appeal filed within the discretionary review deadline may, in exceptional circumstances, be reinterpreted as a request for discretionary review under R. 220.3 RoP

– The Court of Appeal left open whether genuine legal uncertainty created by evolving case law, combined with a diligent filing and an unconditional (albeit late) granted leave to appeal by the Court of First Instance, could justify such reinterpretation, since the appeal was unfounded regardless.

2 Division

Court of Appeal

3 UPC number

UPC_CoA_90/2026

4 Type of proceedings

Appeal against an order rejecting a preliminary objection

5 Parties

Appellant / Defendant: Sidel Participations SAS

Respondents / Claimants: Omnia Technologies S.p.A., ACMI Labelling S.r.l., ACMI S.p.A.

6 Patent(s)

EP 4 594 194, EP 4 624 351

7 Jurisdictions

UPC

8 Body of legislation / Rules

Art. 32(1)(b), Art. 83(1), (3) UPCA, Rule 19, 61, 63, 220.2, 220.3, 300(a) RoP

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