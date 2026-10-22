Court Of Appeal, October 12, 2026, Order, UPC_CoA_146/2026, UPC_CoA_147/2026, UPC_CoA_148/2026

Foreseeable professional commitments and school holidays do not amount to “exceptional circumstances” under R. 9.3(a) RoP

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1. Key takeaways

Foreseeable professional commitments and school holidays do not amount to “exceptional circumstances” under R. 9.3(a) RoP

Representatives before the Court are expected to organise their professional activities and make appropriate arrangements within their legal teams so as to ensure compliance with procedural time periods.

A heavy workload resulting from other pending cases does not, in itself, justify an extension, particularly where the competing professional commitments were foreseeable. The applications do not establish that the matters identified could not have been addressed through appropriate advance planning, allocation of work or other reasonable organisational measures. This applies all the more to commitements that fall after the expiry of the time period for which extension is sought.

School holidays (here: the Bavarian summer and autumn holiday periods) and the following absences within the representatives’ legal team are likewise forseeable circumstances that should be taken into account when organising the preparation of the Statements of grounds of appeal.

Absence of a fixed oral hearing date does not justify extending the written procedure under R. 220.1(a), R. 224.2(a) and R. 226 RoP

Procedural time periods serve to ensure the orderly and expeditious progress of the proceedings. Extending the time period for lodging the Statements of grounds of appeal would postpone the completion of the written procedure and, consequently, the point at which the appeals may proceed to their subsequent stages.

2. Division

Court of Appeal, Luxembourg

3. UPC number

UPC_CoA_146/2026, UPC_CoA_147/2026, UPC_CoA_148/2026

4. Type of proceedings

Appeal proceedings

5. Parties

Appellants: Promosome LLC; The Scripps Research Institute

Respondents 1–5: BioNTech SE; BioNTech Manufacturing GmbH; BioNTech Manufacturing Marburg GmbH; BioNTech Innovative Manufacturing Services GmbH; BioNTech Europe GmbH

Respondents 6–9: Pfizer Manufacturing Belgium NV; Pfizer SAS; Pfizer AB; Pfizer, Inc.

6. Patent(s)

EP 2 401 365

7. Jurisdictions

UPC

8. Body of legislation / Rules

R. 9.3(a), R. 220.1(a), R. 224.2(a), R. 226 RoP

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