Fideon Selects Questel's Equinox Law Firm To Streamline IP Management

Paris, France – July 10, 2026 – Questel, a global leader in intellectual property (IP) solutions, is pleased to announce that Fideon, a leading Dutch intellectual property consultancy, has selected Equinox Law Firm, Questel's IP management software designed specifically for law firms, to support and optimize its IP management operations.

Questel is a true end-to-end intellectual property solutions provider serving 20,000 organizations in more than 30 countries for the optimal management of their IP assets portfolio. Whether for patent, trademark, domain name, or design, Questel provides its customers with the software, tech-enabled services, and consulting services necessary to give them a strategic advantage.

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Paris, France – July 10, 2026 – Questel, a global leader in intellectual property (IP) solutions, is pleased to announce that Fideon, a leading Dutch intellectual property consultancy, has selected Equinox Law Firm, Questel's IP management software designed specifically for law firms, to support and optimize its IP management operations.

As Fideon continues to deliver strategic IP services to clients across a wide range of industries, the firm sought a flexible, scalable solution capable of streamlining portfolio management, improving operational efficiency, and supporting collaboration across teams. By implementing Equinox Law Firm, Fideon will benefit from an integrated IP management platform that centralizes case management, automates key workflows, and enhances visibility across its entire IP practice.

Purpose-built for IP law firms and service providers, Equinox Law Firm enables professionals to manage patents, trademarks, designs, and related IP rights through a single, configurable platform. With advanced automation, customizable workflows, robust reporting capabilities, and seamless integrations with external systems and IP service providers, the solution empowers firms to increase productivity while delivering exceptional client service.

By choosing Equinox Law Firm, Fideon reinforces its commitment to providing clients with innovative, technology-enabled IP services while ensuring its teams have the tools needed to support future growth.

This collaboration reflects Questel's ongoing commitment to helping IP professionals modernize their operations through integrated software solutions that connect people, processes, and data across the IP lifecycle.

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