Intellectual Property Succession Planning In Malta

Succession Planning for Intellectual Property: Preserving Innovation, Brands and Family Wealth Across Generations

For many entrepreneurs, innovators, artists and family businesses, intellectual property is among their most valuable assets. Yet it is frequently overlooked when preparing wills and succession plans. Unlike tangible assets, intellectual property requires ongoing legal protection, active management and commercial oversight long after ownership changes. Effective succession planning therefore extends beyond deciding who inherits an asset – it requires establishing governance structures capable of preserving innovation, protecting brands and maintaining licensing income for future generations.

Intellectual Property as Family Wealth

When families think about succession planning, they naturally focus on property, investments, businesses and financial assets. Increasingly, however, intellectual property (IP) represents a substantial proportion of family wealth.

Trademarks, patents, copyrights, registered designs, software, trade secrets and proprietary know-how can all generate long-term commercial value. They may arise through family businesses, entrepreneurial ventures, technology companies, creative works, luxury brands or licensing activities.

Some of the world's most valuable businesses derive much of their worth from intangible assets. Ferrari's greatest asset is not simply the cars it manufactures, but the strength and reputation of the Ferrari brand. Likewise, LEGO has successfully preserved its family-controlled business through decades of careful protection and licensing of its trademarks, copyrights and designs.

For many internationally active families, intellectual property is therefore not merely a legal right but a strategic family asset deserving the same attention as any investment portfolio or family company.