AI And Copyright: What Are The Implications Of The Getty And Gema Cases For The Danish Corporate Sector?

In November 2025, judgments were delivered in two high-profile European cases concerning generative AI models and copyright: Getty Images vs Stability Al before the High Court of England and Wales, and Gema vs OpenAI before the Munich Regional Court.

The two cases are not Danish, but they are relevant to the Danish corporate sector in that they touch upon some of the issues which are already in focus when advising on AI: Which data was used to train the Al model? Have the reservations made by rightsholders as to text and data mining been considered? Does a risk exist that the model’s output may reproduce or closely resemble copyrighted material? And how is this risk to be addressed in contracts, internal policies and the commercial use of AI?

The two cases had very different outcomes. In the Getty case, the High Court did not find that Stable Diffusion itself contained an infringing copy of Getty’s images. In the Gema case, however, the Regional Court found that OpenAI had infringed copyright, partly due to the fact that song lyrics were reproducibly contained in the model and could be reproduced in the output.

For businesses, the key point is therefore not only that the legal position remains unclear. The point is also that this uncertainty should already be translated into specific decisions as to the use, procurement, development and management of AI solutions.

The Getty case: Training is not copying

The Getty case concerned Stability AI’s image-generating AI model, Stable Diffusion. Getty Images argued that the model had been trained on millions of Getty’s copyrighted images collected from the Internet without consent.

However, the High Court found that Stable Diffusion did not store or reproduce Getty’s works in a way that constituted an infringing reproduction under British copyright law. The High Court stressed that the model weights did not themselves store Getty’s protected works, but instead represented the patterns and features learned by the model during training.

The Gema case: Output and memorisation may give rise to liability

The Gema case dealt with music rights and the lyrics of nine popular German songs. The German rights management organisation Gema brought proceedings against OpenAI, alleging that ChatGPT had been trained without permission based on song lyrics from Gema members and could reproduce those lyrics almost word for word when users asked for specific works.

The Regional Court found that copyright had been infringed in several ways. The Court emphasised that the disputed song lyrics were incorporated into OpenAl’s language models in a reproducible manner, and that memorisation could be established by comparing the song lyrics in training data with the model’s output.

The Court further held that the chatbot’s output constituted unlawful reproduction as well as making copyrighted song lyrics available to the public. OpenAI was therefore ordered, as the model provider, to pay compensation, although the amount was not disclosed.

What are the implications of the cases in a Danish context?

The Getty and Gema cases have not been decided under Danish law, but they highlight issues that are also likely to be key to Danish cases on generative AI and copyright.

Many of the most widely used generative AI models in Denmark originate in the US and are typically trained outside Denmark. However, this does not rule out that material owned by Danish rightsholders may have been included in the training. Consequently, issues relating to jurisdiction, governing law and the use of material under copyright law may prove to be of great significance in future cases.

This is already the case in Denmark. In November 2025, Koda brought legal proceedings against the American AI music services provider Suno and, in February 2026, DPCMO brought legal proceedings against LinkedIn and OpenAI, respectively. The Koda case is similar to the Gema case in several respects as it focuses on specific works and allegations that the output is identical or nearly identical to copyrighted material that has allegedly been used for training without consent.

These cases therefore highlight the need for Danish businesses to clarify their own roles: Is the business in question a rightsholder, an AI provider, a supplier, a customer or a user of AI output? The answer determines which risks are most relevant to focus on, and which contractual and organisational measures should be given top priority.