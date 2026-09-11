Greek Copyright And Collective Management Laws: Recent Amendments Introduced By Law 5324/2026

A. Significant Amendments

Clearer rules for the provisional determination of equitable remuneration (Article 115): The Law

clarifies the framework governing the provisional determination of equitable remuneration under Article 49 of Law 2121/1993 in cases where collective management organizations (CMO) and users of copyrighted works cannot reach agreement. The amendment4 is intended to eliminate interpretative uncertainty and ensure that the existing mechanism operates consistently with the legislature's original intention.



Rules on the use of deductions by CMOs for social, cultural and educational services (Article 116): CMOs are now expressly permitted to allocate certain retained amounts to finance social, cultural and educational initiatives. The amendment provides a clearer statutory basis for programs benefiting authors, performers and the wider creative community, while improving transparency regarding the use of such funds.



Amendments to the private use remuneration regime (Articles 117 & 130): The Law simplifies the administration of the private use remuneration regime by replacing the existing process of annual allocation by the Hellenic Copyright Organization (OPI) with a three-year allocation cycle, unless the competent CMOs reach an agreement earlier. As a transitional measure, the allocation adopted for 2025 will continue to apply throughout 2026 and 2027. The reform is expected to reduce administrative burdens while providing greater stability and predictability for rightholders and CMOs.

Stronger institutional framework for OPI (Articles 118, 119 and 129): The Law strengthens the institutional framework of OPI through measures aimed at ensuring its long-term financial sustainability and modernizing its governance. In particular, it updates the rules governing OPI's financial resources and introduces a revised framework for the appointment of its Director, reinforcing the Organization's capacity to perform its regulatory and supervisory functions effectively.



The remuneration of OPI's Board of Directors will now be determined under the standard public-sector framework through a joint Ministerial Decision. The amendment enhances transparency and consistency in the remuneration of the Organization's governing body and aligns OPI with the broader rules applicable to public entities.

Facilitating the distribution of outstanding AEPI royalties (Article 120): Under the new provision, a dedicated mechanism is introduced that facilitates the distribution of royalties that remained undistributed following the revocation of AEPI's license in 2018. By expressly empowering the insolvency administrator to participate in the management and distribution of these funds, the Law seeks to enable the payment of long-outstanding royalties to eligible creators and bring greater legal certainty to a process that has remained unresolved for several years.