Helping A Leading Am Law 50 Intellectual Property Firm Simplify Global Patent Filing

For leading intellectual property law firms, managing global patent portfolios requires far more than accurate translation. Every filing must align with jurisdiction-specific requirements, strict deadlines, client budgets...

Questel is a true end-to-end intellectual property solutions provider serving 20,000 organizations in more than 30 countries for the optimal management of their IP assets portfolio. Whether for patent, trademark, domain name, or design, Questel provides its customers with the software, tech-enabled services, and consulting services necessary to give them a strategic advantage.

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Overview

For leading intellectual property law firms, managing global patent portfolios requires far more than accurate translation. Every filing must align with jurisdiction-specific requirements, strict deadlines, client budgets, and evolving international strategies. Success depends on working with partners who understand both the language of patents and the operational realities of global IP practice.

Since 2018, Morningside, a Questel company, has partnered with a leading Am Law 50 intellectual property law firm to support multilingual patent filings for a diverse portfolio of innovators ranging from early-stage startups to multinational enterprises. What began as a patent translation relationship has grown into a strategic partnership that helps the firm's attorneys and patent filing professionals deliver efficient, cost-effective global filing support for their clients.

The Opportunity

As the firm's international patent practice continued to expand, so did the complexity of the work. Patent filing professionals were coordinating filings across numerous jurisdictions, each with their own language requirements, filing rules, and deadlines. At the same time, clients expected predictable costs, responsive service, and guidance that extended beyond translation alone.

The firm sought a partner that could help simplify these workflows by providing:

Specialized patent translation expertise.

Transparent, competitive pricing.

Translation memory programs that reduced costs across recurring patent families.

Responsive support from a dedicated account team.

Guidance on international filing requirements and timelines.

Access to a trusted worldwide filing network.

The partnership also created opportunities to expand beyond translation into broader international filing services and intellectual property solutions while maintaining the personalized service the firm's teams valued.

The Solution

Today, Questel operates as an extension of the firm's global patent operations.

A dedicated account team supports more than ten patent filing professionals across multiple practice groups, providing responsive communication and practical guidance throughout the filing process. Whether answering questions about filing deadlines, convention filing strategies, national phase requirements, or jurisdiction-specific considerations, the team helps attorneys and filing specialists make informed decisions with confidence.

Translation memory continues to play an important role in reducing costs across repeat filings while maintaining consistency throughout large patent portfolios. Combined with transparent pricing and consultative project management, these efficiencies allow the firm to better support clients managing growing international patent programs.

The partnership has also expanded beyond translation. Through Questel's worldwide filing network and broader IP capabilities, the firm can access additional resources that support international patent prosecution and evaluate complementary intellectual property technologies as its practice continues to evolve.

The Partnership

The strength of the relationship is reflected in how the firm works with Questel today.

Over the years, the partnership has expanded through internal referrals, as additional attorneys and patent filing professionals have chosen to work with the same dedicated account team. The relationship has also extended beyond the firm itself, with corporate clients regularly being introduced directly to Morningside for multilingual patent translation support.

Rather than functioning as a transactional vendor, Questel has become a trusted operational partner that understands the firm's workflows, client expectations, and the complexities of international patent filing.

"Having a partner that understands international patent filing, not just translation, has made a meaningful difference for our team. Whether we're working through filing requirements, managing costs, or supporting our clients' global strategies, we know we have a knowledgeable team we can rely on."

The Results

The long-term partnership has delivered measurable value for both the firm and its clients.

Nearly fivefold growth in annual engagement between 2024 and 2025.

Expanded support from patent translation into international filing services.

Trusted by more than ten patent filing professionals across the firm's IP practice.

Ongoing cost savings through translation memory and transparent pricing.

Regular internal referrals across filing teams and practice groups.

Direct referrals from the firm to corporate clients seeking multilingual patent support.

Continued exploration of Questel's broader intellectual property solutions to support future growth.

"Questel is my favorite provider to work with. No matter the size of the project or how tight the timeline, I can always count on them to deliver, and they frequently deliver ahead of schedule. They’re also the only vendor I’ve worked with who has never made a mistake for me.”

Looking Ahead

Global patent portfolios continue to grow in complexity as innovation expands across borders. For leading law firms, success depends on trusted partnerships that combine specialized expertise with operational excellence.

By bringing together patent translation, international filing support, and access to Questel's broader intellectual property ecosystem, we help this leading Am Law 50 intellectual property law firm continue delivering exceptional service to clients around the world.

The result is a partnership built on expertise, consistency, and a shared commitment to helping innovators protect their IP globally.

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