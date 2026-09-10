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10 September 2026

Miniaturisation And Patentability: Why Scaling Down A Product Is Not Enough To Qualify As A Patentable Invention

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Modern engineering increasingly prioritizes making products smaller, lighter, and more portable, but does miniaturization alone constitute a patentable invention? Patent law requires more than impressive size reduction—it demands non-obvious technical solutions to specific problems created by scaling down, such as thermal management, signal integrity, or mechanical stress challenges.
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Laurent Barbe
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Miniaturisation has become a defining trend in modern engineering. From consumer electronics to medical devices, companies constantly strive to make products smaller, lighter, and more portable. This evolution is often perceived as a sign of progress, and in many cases it truly is. Yet, when it comes to patent law, the situation is far more nuanced. A simple reduction in size—no matter how impressive from a design perspective—does not automatically qualify as a patentable invention. To be protected, miniaturisation must involve at least one non‑obvious technical solution to a specific technical problem created by the act of reducing scale.

Miniaturisation as a Natural Engineering Evolution

Miniaturisation is often the result of incremental improvements in materials, manufacturing processes, and component efficiency. Engineers routinely optimise designs to reduce weight, volume, or energy consumption. These optimisations are part of the normal progression of technology. They are expected, foreseeable, and typically within the reach of any skilled professional in the field.

When Miniaturisation Can Become Patentable

Miniaturisation becomes patentable only when it forces the inventor to confront new technical obstacles that cannot be solved using conventional methods. For example, these obstacles may include:

  • thermal accumulation in compact volumes,
  • increased signal noise or reduced sensor accuracy,
  • mechanical stress or vibration issues,
  • energy efficiency constraints,
  • calibration instability due to reduced internal space.

If the inventor develops a non‑obvious technical solution to one of these problems, that solution—not the miniaturisation itself—may be patentable.

This approach is consistent with the EPO’s Case Law of the Boards of Appeal, 11th edition, section I.D.9.17, which explains that modifying a parameter (including a dimension) of a known device is normally obvious, unless the modification results in an unexpected technical effect.

Miniaturisation is precisely such a parameter change: it reduces a physical dimension. Therefore, it can only support inventive step if the reduction in size produces a surprising technical advantage or solves a new technical problem.

Illustrative Example: A Compact Respiratory Monitoring Device

A recent public demonstration showcased a compact respiratory monitoring device capable of measuring CO₂ levels continuously. Traditional hospital equipment performing similar functions is typically large, complex, and not easily portable. The device presented in the demonstration is significantly smaller, making it an interesting example of advanced miniaturisation.

However, from a patent perspective, the key question is not whether the device is smaller. Instead, it is whether the miniaturisation required non‑obvious technical solutions or produced an unexpected technical effect. For instance, the designers may have had to:

  • maintain sensor accuracy despite reduced internal volume,
  • manage thermal noise or airflow turbulence within a compact chamber,
  • develop new calibration methods suitable for a portable form factor,
  • integrate components in a way that preserves measurement reliability.

If such challenges were encountered and solved through innovative engineering, then those solutions could be susceptible to patent protection.

Conclusion

Miniaturisation is a powerful driver of technological progress, but it is not a patentable invention in itself. Patent law requires more than a smaller product: it demands a non‑obvious technical contribution that solves a problem created by the act of miniaturising. The EPO’s Case Law of the Boards of Appeal (section I.D.9.17) confirms that reducing a dimension—like any parameter change—is normally obvious unless it produces an unexpected technical effect. When miniaturisation introduces new challenges, and when those challenges are overcome through inventive engineering, the resulting solutions may be eligible for patent protection.

The compact respiratory monitoring device mentioned earlier exemplifies this principle. Its reduced size is impressive, but what matters legally is whether its miniaturisation required innovative solutions or produced a surprising technical advantage. This distinction is essential for innovators seeking to protect their work—and for understanding what truly qualifies as a patentable invention.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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