“Waiting For My Birkin”: Witty Slogan Or Trademark Infringement?

Hermès has stamped down on “humorous” takes on its famous Birkin and Kelly handbags, reminding potential copycats that wit and parody are not a license for trademark infringement, as Niké Mion explains.

A Hermès bag, especially the Birkin or the Kelly, is not for everyone. Not only does it require a considerable investment, but you must also be patient. With long waiting lists, there is no guarantee you will be able to purchase your desired bag.

Retailer Sherine Orient thought she could capitalise on this demand by bringing bags to market resembling those of Hermès but with the slogans: "En attendant mon Birkin" ("Waiting for my Birkin") and "Mon Hermès est à la maison" ("My Hermès is at home").

Although the texts were intended to be humorous, Hermès did not find them funny. When the luxury bag manufacturer objected, Sherine Orient refused to stop. This "joke" eventually cost her dearly.