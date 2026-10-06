Important Reminder For IP Right Holders: Watch Out For Misleading Correspondence

We regularly receive reports from customers that they are being approached by companies pretending to be official IP agencies. If you receive any letters, emails, invoices or other notifications from third parties, do not make any payments until you confirm their legitimacy. If in doubt, please forward the correspondence to your Novagraaf team for verification.

Unfortunately, the number and types of scams targeting IP rights owners continue to grow. As we covered in our article on a recent trademark scam in the UK, it’s important to remain sceptical when reviewing unsolicited correspondence from any company purporting to be an IP organisation – especially ones requiring you to take urgent action.

Beware of the following types of scams

At present, there are various ways in which malicious parties are attempting to mislead IP registrants; in particular:

Urgent payment requests carrying the logos of official bodies (sometimes in a slightly modified form) without authorisation

Look out for any document requesting you to urgently make a payment to obtain, maintain and/or publish an IP right. The account number on such notifications does not belong to the official body but is instead a dishonest company that is trying to make money by devious means. As a general rule, if your IP rights are managed by Novagraaf, you will not be approached by any official bodies. However, if you do receive such a letter and you are unsure, please contact us before making any payments.

Payment requests carrying the logo of a fake official body

This is a frequent variant of the above scam in which malicious parties seek to create the impression in a letter, email, fax or by telephone that they are an official body requiring ‘necessary’ payments to obtain, maintain and/or publish an IP right. The registries referred to are not official registries and, therefore, the requested agreement and/or payment does not create any right or serve any purpose. If you are approached by any company purporting to be an official body, please ignore it or check first with us. We advise you not to make any payments under any circumstances to such unofficial bodies.

Offers masquerading as invoices

Another common variation of the above practice is the sending of documents to businesses that appear to be invoices but, on closer inspection, are instead offers to enter into a contract. On payment of the invoice, an agreement appears to be entered into for certain (unnecessary) services, which in turn require payment of a significant sum of money. If you receive such an invoice, ignore it or check first with us. Once again, our advice is that you do not make any payments under any circumstances.

Beware of the following types of names

Here is a selection of parties known to us to have acted in the ways described above:

IRO – Warsaw, Poland

WPTD – Prague, Czech Republic

EIPA – Brussels, Belgium

EUIP – Geneva, Switzerland

INT-trademarks – Hungary

World Patent & Trademark Agency – Brno, Czech Republic

CRTP – The Hague, The Netherlands

WIPOT – Vienna, Austria and Belgrade, Serbia

Patent and Trademark Office – Washington DC, USA

Other scams to avoid

Domain name industry scams

Malicious parties are also active in the domain name industry, often asking companies by telephone to ‘secure’ a domain name. If you receive such an offer, we advise you not to accept it and to end the call immediately. Do not provide any personal or business details.