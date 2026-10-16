ARTICLE
16 October 2026

Court Of Appeal, October 8, 2026, Order, UPC_CoA_73/2026

BP
Bardehle Pagenberg

Contributor

Bardehle Pagenberg logo
BARDEHLE PAGENBERG combines the expertise of attorneys-at-law and patent attorneys. As one of the largest IP firms in Europe, BARDEHLE PAGENBERG advises in all fields of Intellectual Property, including all procedures before the patent and trademark offices as well as litigation before the courts through all instances.
Explore Firm Details
The Court of Appeal reviews ex officio whether a statement of appeal is validly signed under R. 224, R. 4.1 RoP, irrespective of when a party raises the objection
Germany Intellectual Property
Markus Morgenroth
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

1. Key takeaways

The Court of Appeal reviews ex officio whether a statement of appeal is validly signed under R. 224, R. 4.1 RoP, irrespective of when a party raises the objection

Even a belated objection by the respondent regarding the signature of the appellant’s statement of appeal must be examined by the Court on its own motion, since compliance with the formal filing requirements is not left to party disposition. Therefore, the Court rejected arguments that an objection to a signature was untimely or lacked legal interest

Under R. 4.1 RoP, electronic pleadings must be signed, but do not require qualified or advanced electronic signatures under EU Regulation 910/2014

Scanned handwritten (“wet-ink”) signatures of authorized representatives inserted into an electronically lodged pleading satisfy all formal requirements. The eIDAS Regulation leaves formal procedural signature requirements to Contracting Member States and the Court.

Secure CMS login authentication does not replace the requirement for document-level signatures under R. 4.1 RoP, R. 8.1 RoP, and Art. 48 UPCA

Electronically lodged pleadings must be signed by an authorized representative entitled to act before the Court. If a submission is not properly signed, it cannot be accepted as validly lodged under R. 224 RoP.

Decisions on changing the language of proceedings under Art. 49(5) UPCA and R. 323 RoP are discretionary with limited appellate review, which is limited to errors in the exercise of that discretion

Appellate review is restricted to assessing whether the first-instance judge committed an error of discretion by failing to exercise, exceeding, or abusing that discretionary power when balancing the relevant interests and circumstances.

Regional domicile and SME protection weigh decisively against changing the language of proceedings under Art. 49(5) UPCA and R. 323.3 RoP

Where all parties are established in the same language region and the claimant is a smaller enterprise relative to the defendant (cf. R. 370.8 RoP), these factors can justify maintaining the local language, even if English is used in exhibits, pre-litigation correspondence, or as a working language.

No cost decision is rendered in interlocutory appeals that do not terminate the underlying main proceedings

In interlocutory language-change appeals, a cost order is inappropriate because the dismissal of the appeal leaves the main infringement proceedings pending before the Court of First Instance.

2. Division

Court of Appeal (Luxembourg)

3. UPC number

UPC_CoA_73/2026

4. Type of proceedings

Appeal against an order refusing to change the language of proceedings (Art. 49(5) UPCA)

5. Parties

Appellants: Esko-Software BV, Esko-Graphics BV

Respondent: IN(k)Control BV

6. Patent

EP 3 841 735

7. Jurisdictions

UPC

8. Body of legislation / Rules

R. 4.1 RoP R. 8.1 RoP, R. 220.1(c) RoP, R. 224.1(b) RoP, R. 224.2(b) RoP, R. 286 RoP, R. 320 RoP, R. 323 RoP, R. 370.8 RoP, Art. 48 UPCA, Art. 49(5) UPCA
Regulation (EU) No 910/2014 (eIDAS)

Click here to view the full report.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Markus Morgenroth
Markus Morgenroth
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More