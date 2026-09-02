Court Of Appeal, August 21, 2026, Order On Application For Suspensive Effect, UPC_CoA_135/2026

- within Technology, Media, Telecoms, IT and Entertainment topic(s)
- in European Union
1. Key takeaways
Violation of principle of party disposition constitutes “manifest error”
Suspensive effect of an appeal is an exception
First-instance manifest error does not automatically grant suspensive effect to entire decision
Contrary to Appellants’ opinion, the evident incorrectness of the contested first-instance order does not necessarily lead to to the granting of suspensive effect for the entire first-instance decision.
A decision can be separated into delimitable parts if the parts can be asserted or challenged separately from the remaining parts without affecting its meaning. For instance, a finding of direct infringement can be distinguished from a finding of indirect infringement. In light of this, the suspensive effect of an appeal is to be limited to the part which is affected by the manifest error.
Specific, unambiguous , irrevocable, and unconditional waiver of enforcement eliminates losing party’s need for legal protection
The waiver of enforcement of the prevailing party renders the application for suspensive effect of an appeal of the losing party unsuccessful.
2. Division
Court of Appeal Luxembourg
3. UPC number
UPC_CoA_135/2026
4. Type of proceedings
Request for suspensive effect of an Appeal
5. Parties
Appellants: Nuna International B.V. and Allison GmbH (Defendants in First Instance)
Respondent: Cybex GmbH (Claimant in First Instance)
6. Patent(s)
EP 4 242 056
7. Jurisdictions
Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Germany, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, Slovenia
8. Body of legislation / Rules
Art. 74(1) UPCA, R. 223 RoP
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