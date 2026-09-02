Court Of Appeal, August 21, 2026, Order On Application For Suspensive Effect, UPC_CoA_135/2026

Contrary to Appellants’ opinion, the evident incorrectness of the contested first-instance order does not necessarily lead to to the granting of suspensive effect for the entire first-instance decision.

A decision can be separated into delimitable parts if the parts can be asserted or challenged separately from the remaining parts without affecting its meaning. For instance, a finding of direct infringement can be distinguished from a finding of indirect infringement. In light of this, the suspensive effect of an appeal is to be limited to the part which is affected by the manifest error.