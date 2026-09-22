The Importance Of Global IP Data Access And Accuracy

Global intellectual property (IP) data continues to expand at a historic rate, with an ever-growing volume of patent, trademark, design, scientific, business and other relevant data now available to IP teams. For those to access those vast datasets efficiently, however, they also need access to reliable, integrated, and time-saving tools, as Questel’s Amandine Kandi-Masakidi explains.

As global IP databases have grown, so has the importance of IP intelligence technologies. By combining global IP data with legal, scientific, corporate, and commercial intelligence, and time-saving automation, these platforms provide users with a comprehensive, connected view of the industry landscape, helping clients to identify brand innovation opportunities, assess competitive threats, and make more informed strategic decisions.

However, with many IP intelligence platforms now on offer in the market, how do you ensure you choose the right solution for your needs? For nearly 50 years, Questel has been a consistent watchdog and innovator within the IP industry, with proven leadership in gathering and organizing data across all types of IP asset categories. In this article, we set out the key benefits of our solutions, from comprehensive datasets to artificial intelligence (AI) assistance.