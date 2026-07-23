Why Every Business Needs An IP Strategy – And How To Build One That Actually Works

What is an IP strategy, why do you need one, and how do you create one that will help you achieve your strategic goals? Dr Lisa Clark shares best practices and explains why IP is too important to leave to chance.

For many companies, intellectual property (IP) can be an afterthought, not considered important to business growth. For these businesses, a trademark might only be registered just before a product launch, or a patent might only be filed if an invention pops up or an investor asks about it.

The problem with this approach is that, without a clear plan, it’s easy to fail to protect the things that matter the most or to spend money protecting the things that don’t really matter at all! An IP strategy helps to turn IP from a legal risk into a useful business tool.

Fundamentally, an IP strategy is a plan for making conscious choices about what to create, what to protect and how to do so, all while understanding exactly why you are doing it.

What is an “IP strategy”?

An IP strategy doesn’t need to be a lengthy document that sits unread on a shelf for years at a time. It should be an evolving framework that guides a business’s decisions relating to all aspects of IP.

Put simply, an IP strategy sets out how a company identifies, protects, manages and uses its IP in a way that supports its wider commercial goals. The strategy should look beyond simply filing for IP rights and consider how the IP fits into the growth plans, budget and competitive positioning of a business. The strategy should consider what the business is going to do with its IP rights, how they will be enforced and what the business will do if they are challenged.

The strategy lies not in the IP itself (the registrations, trade secrets, etc.) but rather in the thinking behind the IP.

Four reasons why having an IP strategy matters

1 Ensures alignment with business goals

Every business has its own priorities. Some are focused on attracting investment; some are interested in rapid growth or expanding into new markets. Whatever your business’s goals are, an IP strategy will help to make sure that your IP creation, protection and management align with those goals.

For example, a business planning international expansion will make very different IP decisions from one focused on a single market. Without a strategy, it’s easy to over-protect in low-priority areas or under-protect where protection is most important.

2 Manages risk before it becomes a problem

IP issues often only come to light when something goes wrong: a competitor launches a similar product, a freedom-to-operate issue arises, or an IP right is challenged. An IP strategy enables you to plan for how you will respond in these situations rather than “firefighting” when they arise. Practically, this might look like:

Ensuring that ownership of IP is clear and appropriately documented.

Conducting freedom-to-operate checks before product launch.

Regularly checking for competitor products and IP rights and considering what you will do if a competitor protects IP that is relevant to you (challenge the IP right, ask for a license, etc.)

3 Enables better use of budget

Many businesses have strict budgets for IP, and they are rarely limitless. An IP strategy ensures that you are spending the budget on the IP that will deliver real value.

One aspect of an IP strategy can be to conduct regular reviews of your business’s IP portfolio. An IP audit can enable you to identify IP that no longer aligns with the company goals, which can free up budget to use on more important assets.

4 Supports investment and partnerships

Often, investors and partners expect businesses to have a clear strategy for developing and managing their IP. Having a robust, documented IP strategy helps to demonstrate that you’ve considered IP, that ownership of any assets is in order and that risks have been managed as well as possible. This can make a big difference in attracting investors and partners.

What should an IP strategy cover?

Every strategy will look different, but most share common foundations.

It starts with a clear understanding of the business itself. What are its goals? What markets matter now, and which might matter in the future? What gives this business its competitive edge?

From there, the focus may shift to identifying what can – and should – be protected. You should think beyond just patents or trademarks – designs, copyright, know-how and trade secrets can play an equally important role.

Another key part of any strategy is choosing the right form of protection. Sometimes applying for a patent makes sense; in other cases, keeping technical know-how as a trade secret may be more effective. The same goes for trademarks: deciding how broad protection needs to be, and where it is important to have protection, is likely to be more strategic than simply filing everywhere.

Geography is another recurring theme. Few businesses can justify protecting IP in every country. An IP strategy helps prioritise territories based on commercial reality.

Ownership and internal processes also matter. Clear agreements with employees, contractors and collaborators help avoid disputes later. Simple processes for capturing inventions or brand ideas can make a big difference over time.

You might want to consider monitoring competitors’ activity too, including what products they are launching (do they infringe your IP rights?) and what IP they are protecting (could you infringe their IP rights?).

Finally, an IP strategy should include ongoing management. Businesses are not static – and neither are IP portfolios. Regular reviews help keep protection aligned with current priorities and identify opportunities to exploit or streamline existing rights.

An IP strategy isn’t a one-off exercise

An IP strategy isn’t something that you just do once. It should evolve as the business grows, pivots or responds to changes in the market.

New products or inventions, acquisitions, regulatory changes or emerging technologies can all affect what protection is needed. Periodically stepping back and reassessing IP is often far more valuable than constantly adding new filings.

Turning IP into a business advantage

An effective IP strategy doesn’t have to be complex. Even a relatively simple plan – if it reflects the reality of the business – can help reduce risk, control costs and create long-term value.

The key is to stop treating IP as an afterthought and start seeing it as part of the decision-making process. When IP supports the direction of the business, it stops being a cost line and starts becoming a genuine strategic asset.