LD Paris, July 20, 2026, Order – Modification Of Security For Costs (R. 158 RoP), UPC_CFI_530/2025

Modification of security requires genuinely new and unforeseeable developments

R. 158 RoP allows security for costs to be modified “at any time” but only where new circumstances have arisen that were neither present nor foreseeable when the original order was made. Common litigation developments – such as a counterclaim for revocation or a responsive patent amendment – do not justify a modification of the security on the grounds of unforeseeable new circumstances. Nor can a party rely on procedural complexity it caused itself.