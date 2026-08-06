LD Paris, July 18, 2026, Time Extension Request, UPC_CFI_1963/2025, UPC_CFI_1247/2026

A party cannot rely on its own failure/negligence to request access to an unredacted document already uploaded by the opposing party (about one month ago) within a reasonable time to justify an extension of the deadline to submit the next brief. The court may reject such a request under R. 9.3 RoP where the alleged obstacle results from the requesting party’s own inaction (p. 4, fifth and sixth paragraphs).

If the redacted version of a party’s brief indicates that the redacted passages consist solely of portions of documents belonging to the opposing party, then it can be assumed that the opposing party is already familiar with the content (p. 4).