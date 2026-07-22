Questel Joins ASEAN IP Offices To Facilitate Access To IP Data And Software

Users of Questel’s IP intelligence solutions will soon have access to the IP data of the Member States of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in landmark agreement

Questel is a true end-to-end intellectual property solutions provider serving 20,000 organizations in more than 30 countries for the optimal management of their IP assets portfolio. Whether for patent, trademark, domain name, or design, Questel provides its customers with the software, tech-enabled services, and consulting services necessary to give them a strategic advantage.

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Questel, a global leader in intellectual property (IP) software and services, announced today that it had entered into a cooperation with the ASEAN IP Offices to facilitate the sharing of ASEAN IP data in return for access to its IP management software and AI-assisted search tools.

The agreement, coordinated through the ASEAN Working Group on Intellectual Property Cooperation (AWGIPC) and announced on the ASEAN IP Portal on 7 July.

Under the arrangement, Questel will receive access to select IP data from 10 participating ASEAN member states (including patents, trademarks, and industrial designs). In return, the ASEAN IP Offices will gain access to a range of IP management software and AI-assisted search tools.

The ASEAN IP Register is a unified regional database developed through collaboration between the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and AWGIPC to boost innovation across the region. Enhanced cooperation with the private sector, including IP service providers, is considered central to this goal, with this latest cooperation intended to enhance the availability and quality of IP data and strengthen the examination capabilities of IP offices across the region.

“The cooperation will provide users of our patent and trademark data platforms, Orbit Intelligence and Markify, with access to an even wider range of valuable IP data and covering more jurisdictions worldwide,” commented Amandine Kandi-Masakidi, Data Product Manager at Questel. “The participating ASEAN IP Offices cover some of the most important economies in Southeast Asia, enabling us to provide more timely, consistent, and reliable IP data to our users.”

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