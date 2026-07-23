Court Of Appeal, July 17, 2026, UPC_CoA_360/2025, Decision

- within Intellectual Property topic(s)
- in European Union
- in European Union
- in European Union
- within Privacy topic(s)
1. Key takeaways
The right to a court fee refund upon withdrawal is governed by the rules in force on the date of the withdrawal request, not the filing date of the action (R. 370.9 RoP)
The Court held that the triggering event for a refund claim is the withdrawal itself. Therefore, amendments to R. 370.9 RoP apply to all withdrawal requests filed after the amendment’s effective date. An appellant has no legitimate expectation that procedural rules on fee refunds will remain unchanged.
2. Division
Court of Appeal
3. UPC number
UPC_CoA_360/2025
4. Type of proceedings
Appeal
5. Parties
Appellant / Plaintiff at First Instance: Lionra Technologies Ltd.
Respondent / Defendant at First Instance: Cisco Systems GmbH and Cisco Systems, Inc.
6. Patent(s)
EP 2 201 740
7. Jurisdictions
UPC
8. Body of legislation / Rules
Rule 237.5 RoP, Rule 265.1 RoP, Rule 265.2(c) RoP, Rule 370.9 RoP
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]