Court Of Appeal, July 17, 2026, UPC_CoA_360/2025, Decision

The Unified Patent Court's Court of Appeal examines procedural rules governing appeals in patent litigation between Lionra Technologies Ltd. and Cisco Systems. This case involves the interpretation and application of specific Rules of Procedure in the context of an appeal from a first instance decision concerning European Patent EP 2 201 740.

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1. Key takeaways

The right to a court fee refund upon withdrawal is governed by the rules in force on the date of the withdrawal request, not the filing date of the action (R. 370.9 RoP)

The Court held that the triggering event for a refund claim is the withdrawal itself. Therefore, amendments to R. 370.9 RoP apply to all withdrawal requests filed after the amendment’s effective date. An appellant has no legitimate expectation that procedural rules on fee refunds will remain unchanged.

2. Division

Court of Appeal

3. UPC number

UPC_CoA_360/2025

4. Type of proceedings

Appeal

5. Parties

Appellant / Plaintiff at First Instance: Lionra Technologies Ltd.

Respondent / Defendant at First Instance: Cisco Systems GmbH and Cisco Systems, Inc.

6. Patent(s)

EP 2 201 740

7. Jurisdictions

UPC

8. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 237.5 RoP, Rule 265.1 RoP, Rule 265.2(c) RoP, Rule 370.9 RoP

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