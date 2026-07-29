How To Enforce A Foreign Arbitral Award In The UAE

A foreign arbitral award can be enforced in the UAE, and in most cases more readily than a foreign court judgment. The UAE acceded to the New York Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards in 2006, by Federal Decree No. 43 of 2006, which obliges UAE courts to recognise and enforce awards made in other contracting states, subject to the Convention’s limited grounds of refusal.

Obtaining the award, however, is merely the beginning of recovery processes. The value of an award is measured by the assets you can reach with it, and the enforcement strategy should be built around where those assets sit.

The Legal Framework

Enforcement of foreign awards before the onshore UAE courts proceeds under the Civil Procedure Code, Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022, which governs the recognition and enforcement of foreign judgments and awards.

The application is made to the execution judge, who is required to deal with recognition applications on an expedited basis, with the resulting order subject to appeal within the statutory window

Where the New York Convention applies, its terms prevail: the UAE courts’ role is not to reopen the merits but to verify that the limited conditions for recognition are met.

Grounds on Which Enforcement Can Be Refused

The grounds broadly track Article V of the New York Convention. In practice, resistance in the UAE concentrates on a familiar list:

invalidity of the arbitration agreement or lack of capacity or authority to conclude it; failure of due process, such as improper notice or inability to present a case; the award exceeding the scope of the submission to arbitration; irregularity in the composition of the tribunal or the procedure; the award not yet being binding, or having been set aside at the seat; and public policy, which is the most frequently invoked ground and arises in disputes touching interest, penalties and regulated sectors.

In practice, most of these objections are built, or defused, during the arbitration itself. Authority to sign the arbitration agreement, proper notice at every step, and an award signed in accordance with the applicable rules are matters to control long before the enforcement stage.

Onshore or DIFC/ADGM: Choosing the Route

The UAE operates parallel court systems: the onshore courts, and the common law courts of the DIFC and ADGM. A foreign award may in principle be enforced through either, and the right choice is driven by where the debtor’s assets are located and how its corporate structure is organised. Enforcing through the wrong gateway adds cost and delay, and hands the debtor time to reorganise its position.

Practical Steps

map the debtor’s assets in the UAE before filing anything, including bank accounts, real estate, shares and receivables;

prepare the award and the arbitration agreement with certified legal translations into Arabic for the onshore courts;

consider precautionary attachment over identified assets at the outset, so enforcement does not become a race the debtor wins; and

anticipate the debtor’s objections and assemble the procedural record of the arbitration that answers them.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can the UAE court re-examine the merits of the award?

No. Recognition proceedings are not an appeal. The court’s review is confined to the limited grounds under the New York Convention and the Civil Procedure Code. The debtor cannot relitigate the underlying dispute.

2. What if the award is being challenged at the seat of arbitration?

A pending set-aside application at the seat is one of the recognised grounds on which enforcement may be resisted or suspended, and an award that has been set aside at the seat will generally not be enforced. The tactical picture depends on the seat, the status of the challenge, and where enforcement is sought.

3. How long does enforcement take?

The recognition order itself is dealt with on an expedited basis by the execution judge, but the realistic timeline runs from filing through any appeal and into execution against specific assets, and depends on whether the debtor contests recognition and whether attachments are disputed. Early asset mapping and precautionary measures shorten the time between the award and reward.