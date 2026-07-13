DIFC Court Of Appeal Sets Aside Key Parts Of DIAC Arbitral Award In Historic First

In this Legal Update we examine a landmark ruling for the Dubai International Financial Centre (″DIFC″), OHEO BANK V PARKER [2025] DIFC CA 006 (24 APRIL 2026), where the Court of Appeal has set aside substantive parts of a DIFC-seated DIAC arbitral award under the DIFC Arbitration Law (2008).

Key takeaways from this case are:

The DIFC Court of Appeal set aside substantive parts of an arbitral award where the tribunal upheld a claim that had not been pleaded prior to the claimant’s post-hearing brief, and to which the respondent was not given an opportunity to respond.

The Court reaffirmed the principle of minimal judicial interference in international arbitration while making clear that where there has been "real unfairness or real practical injustice" involving a failure to meet minimum standards of due process, setting aside part or all of an award is justified.

Where a tribunal is persuaded by a claim or argument that one party has not had a fair opportunity to address, it has a duty to draw it to that party's attention to it and afford the party an opportunity to respond.

The Court declined to follow a stricter line of authority from the Singapore courts and instead endorsed a broader, more flexible approach to determine what issues were "in play."

This is the first known instance of the DIFC Court of Appeal setting aside an arbitral award seated in the DIFC using the DIFC Arbitration Law (DIFC Law No. 1 of 2008).

Background

The appeal arose from an arbitration seated in the DIFC, conducted under the DIAC Rules 2022. The claimant in the arbitration (Parker) advanced several heads of claim against Oheo Bank, including deceit, misrepresentation, breach of regulatory duties, and negligence, among others. All claims were dismissed by the tribunal except for a single claim founded on alleged breaches of regulatory conduct-of-business rules which was upheld by a majority of the tribunal.

Critically, the sole successful claim had not been pleaded at any stage prior to Parker's post-hearing brief, a finding made unanimously by the tribunal itself in a subsequent consequential award. The respondent, Oheo Bank, challenged the award in the DIFC Court of First Instance, which dismissed the challenge. They then appealed successfully to the Court of Appeal on two main grounds, addressed below.

The Court of Appeal's Reasoning

Denial of a Reasonable Opportunity to Present the Case (″Ground II″)

Ground II was the central ground of appeal under Article 41(2)(a)(ii) of the DIFC Arbitration Law. This article is derived from Article 34(2)(a)(ii) of the UNCITRAL Model Law, and the Court noted that interpretations by other courts in Model Law jurisdictions were persuasive. The Court articulated the overarching legal framework for a curial court′s supervision of international arbitration as follows:

The Court will be restrained in intervening and will not seek to find errors in an award. The starting principle is to minimise court interference and support arbitral autonomy and award finality. Intervention is justified where the applicant demonstrates "real unfairness or real practical injustice" involving a failure to meet minimum standards of due process. Whether such unfairness has been demonstrated is a fact-specific inquiry.

Applying these principles, the Court found that the high threshold for intervention was met on a ″very narrow, fact-specific basis.″ The Court's reasoning rested on several findings:

The sole successful claim was unanimously acknowledged by the tribunal as not having been pleaded prior to the post-hearing brief.

The claim involved a "dramatic departure" from the claim previously advanced by the claimant and its essential elements had not previously been put to the respondent.

It was "unsurprising" that the respondent had not considered the claim or responded, because it had not been pleaded.

The respondent flagged some 20 unpleaded allegations in its own post-hearing brief and requested direction from the tribunal to file a supplemental brief if any of those points were to be entertained. This was a reasonable stance.

The practical solution, drawing on established authoritysuch as The Vimeira, Zermalt, and X v Y, was for the tribunal to have put the unpleaded claim to the respondent and invited submissions on it, just as the respondent had expressly requested regarding its unpleaded claims.

The defences the respondent would have raised (contributory negligence and voluntary assumption of risk) were "reasonably arguable and could realistically have made a difference" to the tribunal′s findings. Indeed, the tribunal's majority appeared to have acknowledged this.

The Court drew a critical distinction that this was a case of a party not having an opportunity to present its case, rather than a party failing to recognise or take an existing opportunity. The latter would have been insufficient to justify intervention.

Scope of Submission to Arbitration (″Ground I″)

Although strictly academic following the decision on Ground II, the Court addressed this ground given its practical importance. The Court endorsed a flexible, non-formalistic approach to determining the scope of a submission to arbitration under Article 41(2)(a)(iii). While acknowledging the significance of pleadings as the starting point, the Court held that pleadings are "not necessarily, the finishing point."

The Court expressly declined to follow the Singapore Court of Appeal's approach in CAJ v CAI [2021] SGCA 102, which required that a matter not initially pleaded could only be brought within the submission by way of formal amendment to pleadings. Instead, the Court preferred the broader approach followed by the Hong Kong Court of First Instance in C1 v IBS [2025] HKCFI 227, which directed courts to "look at matters in the round" to determine what issues were live before the tribunal.

On the facts, the Court was reluctant to interfere with the majority's conclusion on this ground, finding that the issue of the idemnity was sufficiently "in play" to fall within the scope of the submission to arbitration. The failing of the award was not that the successful claim fell outside the scope of the submission, but rather that the respondent was not afforded the opportunity to deal with it.

Practical Implications

This decision is the first consideration at appellate level in the DIFC Courts of the setting-aside provisions under Articles 41(2)(a)(ii) and (iii) of the DIFC Arbitration Law. Parties to DIFC-seated arbitrations should take note: