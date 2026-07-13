Dubai Mandates Official Registration For Shared Housing Tenancy Contracts (Video)

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In this video, Dubai has introduced new regulations requiring tenancy contracts for shared accommodation to be officially registered in a dedicated government registry, a move aimed at strengthening tenant protection and improving transparency in the housing sector.
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