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Dr. Hassan Elhais, a long-standing member of the prestigious Amal Alrashedi Lawyers & Legal Consultants, is a renowned legal consultant in the UAE, specializing in family law, criminal law, civil law, company incorporation, construction law, banking law, inheritance law, and arbitration. Dr. Elhais has gained wide recognition in the country, winning numerous awards and accolades. He was declared the Legal Consultant of the Year in 2026 by Leaders in Law. He was also elected as the co-chair of the ‘Relocation of Children Committee’ of the International Academy of Family Lawyers (IAFL), a worldwide association of practicing lawyers, widely regarded as the most experienced and skilled family law specialists in their respective countries. Dr. Hassan Elhais’s continued recognition in the 2025 Chambers and Partners rankings for Family/Matrimonial services to High-Net-Worth individuals in the UAE from 2022-2025.

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Background

The litigation originated between the husband and wife. The parties, married under Islamic law, shared a long history and four children.

Court of First Instance

The wife approached the Dubai Court of First Instance dissolution of the marriage on grounds of harm (Darar), discord (Shiqaq), and failure to provide support. Affirmation of her custody over all four children. Marital alimony of AED 10,000 per month, a pleasure grant (Mut’ah) of AED 200,000, and waiting-period alimony (Iddah) of AED 30,000. AED 15,000 monthly for the children, school and private lesson fees, and medical insurance. Provision of a furnished house in Dubai (or AED 15,000 monthly rent), a car with maintenance, and a domestic helper.

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The wife alleged that the husband had alienated himself from the marital home, leaving her and their youngest daughter, without support. Significantly, she alleged that he had taken the three older children and withheld them for over two years, while simultaneously stopping all financial maintenance.

Dubai Court of First Instance reviewed the evidence, balancing the needs of the respondent with the documented financial position of the appellant. Under UAE law, alimony is determined in relation to the provider’s “ease or hardship” (Yasar or I’sar) and the socioeconomic standing of the dependents.

Judicial Findings

The court acknowledged the breakdown of the marriage and the primary entitlement of the mother to custody. However, it took a conservative view of the husband's immediate liquid wealth. The husband argued that he was no longer a business partner in a company but a mere employee with a limited salary.

The Judgment

The court ruled as follows:

Awarded custody of all four children to the mother.

to the mother. Ordered the appellant to pay AED 1,100 per month.

to pay AED 1,100 per month. Ordered AED 900 per month for each of the four children (totalling AED 3,600).

(totalling AED 3,600). Ordered the father to pay the costs of all school fees , private tutoring and transport. He was also ordered to hand over the children’s original IDs, passports and health insurance cards .

, and transport. He was also ordered to hand over the children’s original IDs, passports and . Allowed the mother to stay in the current rented residence, with the father paying the rent. If he failed to provide the residence, he was ordered to pay AED 31,000 annually for rent plus AED 800 utility bills.

Court of Appeal

Both parties were dissatisfied with the first instance ruling. The mother claimed the sums were not sufficient to support four children in such a high cost environment as the UAE. The father claimed that the total cost of rent, bills and alimony exceeded his entire monthly salary.

The Court of Appeal examined the husband's defence. The appellant insisted his monthly salary was only AED 8,000. He claimed he had sold his shares in his former company and was now struggling with debt and a second family (a second wife and child).

The Appellate judges discovered a fundamental flaw in the husband's reasoning. If he was truly limited to an AED 8,000 income, how was he simultaneously maintaining two households, paying for school fees, and meeting the various financial commitments he admitted to in his own legal memoranda. The court concluded that the father's spending and commitments were more accurate indicators of his wealth than his salary certificate.

Judgment

The Court of Appeal modified the judgment and it was decided to increase the marital Alimony to AED 1,500 monthly. Increased the child alimony to AED 1,100 per child (totalling AED 4,400). Increased the utility allowance to AED 1,000 monthly. Upheld the rest of the First Instance ruling, including the father's obligation toward school and medical expenses.

Court of Cassation

The appellant/husband appealed to the Dubai Court of Cassation on two main grounds:

He argued that the wife was “disobedient” (Nushuz) for preventing him from entering the marital home. Under the Sharia-based personal status law, a disobedient wife loses the right to marital alimony. He further argued that the court’s valuation of his wealth was unbelievable and had no evidence, claiming he earned only AED 8,000 a month.

The Court of Cassation rejected the claim of disobedience. The court noted that the appellant/husband had continued to provide alimony even after the respondent left the marital home. The court also found that whether a wife is disobedient is a fact question within the discretion of the trial court. Since the lower courts found no proof of disobedience, the Cassation court would not interfere.

Secondly the court's most profound finding dealt with the husband’s income. The appellant argued that the lower courts ignored his bank statements and his "employee status."

Judgment

The Court of Cassation found that the trial court, after examining the financial status of the husband, correctly relied on his own admission that he has obligations exceeding his salary. This logically implies that he possesses other sources of income. The court established that judicial "insight" allows a judge to look at the totality of a person's financial behaviour. An individual cannot consistently fulfil high-value obligations unless they have the liquid means to do so. The court viewed the appellant's claim of being a low-wage employee as a tactical manoeuvre to avoid his legal responsibilities toward his children. Hence the Court of Cassation ruled to dismiss the appeal in its entirety.

Conclusion

A salary certificate is not a “bulletproof” defense in alimony cases. The court will look at the expenses and lifestyle of a party. If a provider’s outgoings exceed the stated salary, the court will legally infer hidden income. The court prioritized the needs of the four children, and their maintenance (AED 4,400) was given precedence along with their education and healthcare, irrespective of the father’s tactical claims of poverty. The Burden of Proof of disobedience: allegations must be supported by clear, incontrovertible evidence. The Court of Cassation reaffirmed that the assessment of alimony is a matter of fact. As long as a trial court’s reasoning is sound and has a basis in the documents, the high court will not overturn it based on the provider’s disagreement with the figures. In the final analysis, this case serves as a powerful reminder that the Best Interests of the Dependent is the guiding light of the UAE legal system. The court successfully looked past the appellant’s paperwork to find the material truth, ensuring that four children and their mother were not left to face financial hardship while their provider maintained an undeclared standard of wealth.

Frequently Asked Questions

1: How can a judge order payment above the declared salary?

The judges are permitted to look beyond the official salary certificates. For example, if a person claims more monthly expenditure than his declared income, the court presumes that the person has some other undisclosed sources of income.

2: Is there less support for the first family when there is a second family?

No. Courts do acknowledge other burdens but the primary burden is still there. A second marriage is evidence of financial ability, not a reason to reduce support.

3: What is “Nushuz” (disobedience) as a legal defense?

Disobedience means a wife who refuses her marital duties without cause. To discontinue giving her alimony, the husband has to show this with a “Notice of Obedience”. If he continues to support her, the court may reject his argument of disobedience.

4: Can a husband plead poverty after selling his business shares?

Not automatically. The court looks at asset transfers. If his lifestyle and obligations stay the same after the sale, it might see this as an effort to hide assets from alimony claims.

5: Why wouldn’t the Court of Cassation change the amount of support?

Determining the amount of support is a matter of fact for the lower courts. The Court of Cassation is only to check if the law is applied correctly. If the decision is based on logic and evidence, it cannot change the amount.

6: Why is voluntary payment during litigation important?

Paying support during a dispute shows the ability to pay, and continuing acknowledgment of the marriage. If a husband is paying while claiming the wife is disobedient, he is effectively giving up the right to use "Nushuz" as a reason to stop payments.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.