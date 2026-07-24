Urgent Measures And Interim Relief In Onshore UAE Commercial Disputes Under Federal Decree-Law No. 42 Of 2022

Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022 on the Civil Procedure Law introduced an updated procedural framework for civil and commercial disputes before the onshore courts of the United Arab Emirates. It replaced the former Civil Procedure Code and supports a more streamlined and digitally enabled approach to litigation and enforcement.

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Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022 on the Civil Procedure Law introduced an updated procedural framework for civil and commercial disputes before the onshore courts of the United Arab Emirates. It replaced the former Civil Procedure Code and supports a more streamlined and digitally enabled approach to litigation and enforcement.

The framework governing onshore UAE courts is distinct from that of the Dubai International Financial Centre and the Abu Dhabi Global Market, which operate under separate legal and procedural frameworks based on common-law principles. In onshore commercial disputes, parties may seek urgent and precautionary measures before the substantive claim is finally determined. These measures can be especially important where there is a risk that assets may be transferred, evidence may be lost, or a debtor may leave the UAE before enforcement becomes possible.

This article examines the principal urgent and interim measures available in onshore UAE commercial disputes, including precautionary attachment, travel bans, urgent applications, specialised protections in commercial matters, and the enforcement of interim orders.

The Summary Jurisdiction and Operational Mandate of the Judge of Urgent Matters

Under the Civil Procedure Law, a specific judge of the Court of First Instance is designated to adjudicate urgent applications and render interim decisions without prejudice to the merits of the underlying right. The basic condition for exercising this jurisdiction is urgency, i.e. the delay may lead to the loss of evidence, imminent damage or the frustration of a future judgment.

Article 2 of the Civil Procedure Law provides that, although a person must generally have an existing and legally recognised interest to bring a motion or plea, a potential interest may be sufficient where the application seeks a precautionary measure to avert imminent damage or safeguard a right that may be lost if it later becomes the subject of a dispute.

Under Article 27 of the Civil Procedure Law, a judge at the Court of First Instance may issue a temporary ruling in urgent summary matters without affecting the underlying rights. Under Article 46 of the Civil Procedure Law, the time limit for appearing in summary cases is twenty-four hours. Where necessary, this period may be reduced to no less than one hour, provided that notice is served personally on the litigant, except in maritime claims. Any reduction requires the permission of the competent judge or supervising judge, and a copy of that permission must be notified to the litigant with the statement of claim.

The service and execution of urgent orders are also subject to Article 7 of the Civil Procedure Law. Service and execution procedures must generally be carried out within the permitted procedural periods. In cases of necessity, they may be undertaken outside those periods with permission from the supervising judge, the chief judge of the competent circuit, or the magistrate of summary justice.

Provisional Attachment of Assets under Articles 247 to 250

Provisional attachment is an important interim measure before the onshore UAE courts. It allows a creditor to preserve a debtor’s attachable movable or immovable assets where there is a risk that the security for the debt may be lost.

Under Article 247 of the Civil Procedure Law, a creditor may apply to the court hearing the case or the competent summary judge for a provisional attachment where the creditor fears losing the security for its right. This may arise where, for example, the debtor has no stable residence in the UAE, there is serious evidence that the debtor may abscond, remove, transfer, or conceal assets, or the debt documents are at risk of being lost.

A provisional attachment may also be sought where the creditor holds an official or ordinary document proving a due, unconditional, and specified debt, or a non-enforceable judgment confirming a specified amount. Before granting the attachment, the court may request statements, evidence, affidavits, or carry out a brief investigation where it considers this necessary.

Article 248 allows a person who owns a specific movable item, or has a legal right over it, to request provisional attachment while it is in someone else’s possession. The item must be clearly identified in the application. If the creditor has no writ of execution or the amount of the debt is not fixed, Article 249 applies. In these cases, the court may make an order of provisional attachment and temporary assessment of the debt . In case the attachment relates to real estate, the application shall be supplemented by an official copy of the title deed.

Attachment must be limited to the extent of the claim, and the debtor may request that it be reduced where the value of the attached assets is disproportionate to the debt. Article 242 also protects certain assets from attachment, including necessary household items and books, tools, and equipment required for the debtor to practise a profession or craft. In relation to wages and gross fixed salary, attachment is generally limited to one quarter, including where the amount has been transferred to a bank account.

Where attachment is ordered by the magistrate of summary justice, Article 250 requires the attachment applicant to file an action establishing the right within eight days from the date of the attachment order. Failing this, the attachment is treated as invalid from the beginning. The same consequence applies where the creditor does not commence execution of a final judgment in its favour within thirty days after that judgment becomes final.

Civil Travel Bans Before or During Civil Proceedings

Article 324 of the Civil Procedure Law allows a creditor to seek a travel ban against a debtor before filing the substantive civil claim where there are serious reasons to fear that the debtor may leave the UAE and thereby jeopardise the creditor’s right. The claimed debt must generally be at least AED 10,000, unless it concerns established maintenance, an obligation to perform or refrain from an act, or a work-related entitlement. The debt must either be known, due, and unconditional, or, where it is unquantified, supported by written evidence and a court-accepted guarantee from the creditor. Civil travel bans are distinct from travel restrictions arising in criminal proceedings, which are governed by separate criminal procedures.

Under Article 325, a judge may lift a travel ban in several circumstances, including where the creditor does not prove that a debt claim was filed within eight days of the ban order, does not begin enforcement of a final judgment within thirty days after it becomes final, or allows three years to pass after the last valid enforcement measure without requesting continuation of the proceedings. The debtor may also seek lifting of the ban by depositing the full debt amount and expenses with the court, or by providing a bank guarantee or solvent guarantor approved by the judge.

Specialised Commercial Applications: Negotiable Instruments and Trademarks

In addition to the general interim measures available under the Civil Procedure Law, certain commercial laws provide specialised procedures for the protection and enforcement of rights.

Where disputes arise concerning cheques and other negotiable instruments, the Commercial Transactions Law provides for accelerated enforcement mechanisms where appropriate. Depending on the applicable statutory requirements and the reason for dishonour, a dishonoured cheque may give the holder an option to start execution proceedings without filing a full substantive claim. Where there is no provision for direct execution or the debt is based on invoices or other written payment obligations, the creditor may apply the Payment Order procedure referred to in Articles 143 to 150 of the Civil Procedure Law.

Under Article 47 of Federal Decree-Law No. 36 of 2021 on Trademarks, a trademark owner may file an application with the Magistrate of Summary Justice at the Civil Court for Urgent Matters where there is infringement, or it is likely to be. The court may order the seizure of the infringing goods or relevant materials, prevent the goods from entering the commercial channels, or take other necessary measures to protect the trademark right in order to preserve the evidence.

The order may be issued without notifying the other party where delay may result in harm or loss of evidence. The trademark owner must then file the substantive claim within the statutory time limit, failing which the interim measure may be cancelled.

Execution Procedures and Challenges to Orders on Petition

Under Article 233 of the Civil Procedure Law, the execution applicant must identify the procedures sought when registering the execution request, whether electronically or in paper form. Execution must be preceded by service of the execution writ in accordance with the procedures prescribed by law. The notice must state the requirement for payment and give the debtor seven days from the date of notification to pay the debt.

Article 141 provides a grievance procedure for orders on petition. The applicant whose request is rejected, the person against whom the order is issued, and other interested parties may challenge the order before the competent court or the judge who issued it. The judgment on the grievance may confirm, amend, or cancel the order and is subject to appeal only, unless it is issued by the Court of Appeal, in which case it is not open to further appeal.

Conclusion

Urgent and interim relief is central to onshore UAE commercial litigation. Precautionary attachment, travel bans, urgent applications, specialised trademark protections and associated fast-tracked procedures such as payment orders can help preserve assets, evidence and enforcement prospects before the substantive dispute is ultimately resolved.

Such remedies are, however, exceptional and remain subject to strict procedural conditions, supporting evidence, proportionality requirements and short filing and enforcement deadlines. A party seeking interim relief must act with expedition and must ensure that the application is duly supported. A party affected by such measures may challenge them within the existing grievance and appeal procedures. Parties should therefore invoke these mechanisms strategically and in compliance with applicable legal requirements to protect their commercial interests, while maintaining the integrity of the underlying proceedings.

FAQ’s

1. What is interim relief in UAE commercial disputes?

Interim relief refers to temporary court measures requested before or during a commercial case to protect rights, preserve assets, prevent harm, or maintain the legal position until the dispute is finally decided.

2. What urgent measures may be available in onshore UAE commercial disputes?

Depending on the case, urgent measures may include precautionary attachment, travel ban requests, evidence preservation, appointment of an expert, orders to prevent disposal of assets, or other temporary protective measures.

3. When can a party request interim relief under UAE civil procedure rules?

A party may request interim relief when there is urgency, risk of harm, risk of asset dissipation, need to preserve evidence, or concern that waiting for the final judgment may make enforcement difficult.

4. Can UAE courts order precautionary attachment in commercial disputes?

Yes, UAE courts may order precautionary attachment in appropriate cases if the applicant shows a serious claim, supporting evidence, and a risk that assets may be hidden, transferred, or dissipated.

5. Is interim relief the same as winning the main case?

No. Interim relief is temporary and protective. It does not usually decide the full merits of the dispute, although the court may consider whether the claim appears serious and supported by evidence.

6. Why is legal advice important before filing an urgent application?

Legal advice helps determine the correct urgent remedy, prepare evidence, meet procedural requirements, avoid rejected applications, and ensure the interim measure supports the broader commercial dispute strategy.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.