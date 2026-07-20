Abu Dhabi’s Digital Attestation Revolution: How Smart Judicial Services Are Transforming Legal Transactions In The UAE

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), completed more than 637,000 digital attestations, in the first quarter of 2026, up 405 percent, from the same period in 2025.

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Key Takeaways

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) , completed more than 637,000 digital attestations , in the first quarter of 2026, up 405 percent, from the same period in 2025.

, completed more than 637,000 , in the first quarter of 2026, up 405 percent, from the same period in 2025. Abu Dhabi demonstrates a growing adoption of digital judicial services, with over 223,000 electronic court applications , and 153,000 remote hearings .

, and . The UAE legislation ensures legal certainty for many online legal procedures through the recognition of electronic transactions , signatures that are digital, and electronic evidence.

through the recognition of , signatures that are digital, and electronic evidence. Digital judicial services reduce administrative delays and improve accessibility , efficiency and transparency for individuals and for businesses.

reduce administrative delays and improve , efficiency and transparency for individuals and for businesses. Abu Dhabi’s ongoing investment in smart judicial services further strengthens its reputation as a leading destination for business, innovation and digital government.

Introduction

Technology is reshaping the delivery of legal services across the UAE, and Abu Dhabi is leading that transformation. The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has, in recent years, expanded its digital judicial platform, to provide the legal services more quickly, conveniently and easily for the individuals, and the businesses.

The department's first-quarter performance report of the year 2026, highlights the scale of this progress. The digital attestation transactions increased by an incredible 405%, and the ongoing growth in the remote hearings, electronic court applications, online family services, and the digital enforcement procedures indicate that technology is now an integral part of the Abu Dhabi judicial system, rather than just an administrative convenience.

The developments mean faster legal processes, less paperwork and better access to justice for court users. They underpin confidence in a legal system which continues to embrace innovation while providing legal certainty and procedural fairness for businesses and investors.

In this article, we will take a look at the latest statistics on Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation, the legal framework that supports these services, and why smart judicial solutions are becoming increasingly important for residents, businesses, and legal professionals.

1. Abu Dhabi's Digital Justice Enters a New Era

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department’s recent performance report demonstrates how fast digital services are becoming embedded into the framework of the emirate’s justice system. Many legal processes can now be done electronically instead of mainly using traditional paper-based processes. This means court users have more efficient access to services with the same legal safeguards.

This is especially important for the headline figure. The ADJD has conducted over 637,000 digital attestation transactions in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 405% compared to the same period in 2025. The growth is not just an indicator of increasing demand for legal services, but also of growing public trust in digital platforms for the secure, and the efficient authentication of the legal documents.

The department processed more than 223,000 electronic civil and criminal applications, including nearly 195,000 civil applications and more than 27,000 criminal applications. Also, more than 153,000 remote hearings were held in the first quarter of the year, up 16% from the same period last year. These numbers suggest that electronic case management and virtual hearings have become standard aspects of judicial administration, rather than temporary solutions.

Digital innovation is also improving procedures after judgments. The ADJD has also issued 5,403 automatic execution-order cancellation decisions during the same reporting period, streamlining enforcement processes and reducing administrative delays. The department also said 2,825 disputes had been resolved through mediation and conciliation, illustrating the growing role of alternative dispute resolution in delivering faster and more cost-effective outcomes.

Family justice also experiences the benefits of digital transformation. The department resolved 2,835 family disputes, conducted 3,511 family hearings, provided 148 electronic legal consultations and executed 6,586 child visitation orders. These services show that technology is being used to support not only commercial and civil matters but also sensitive family related proceedings.

Demand for notarial services also continued to be strong. During the first quarter, the Public Notary carried out 21,814 transactions, while the Private Notaries processed over 5,000 transactions, in addition to 11,621 authentication transactions. The continuing use of both public, and private notarial services demonstrates the importance of authenticating documents in personal, commercial, and corporate legal matters.

Overall, these figures show how Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation has reached across the whole judicial process, from authentication of documents and court applications to resolving disputes and enforcement. It is not intended to replace the existing legal process, but to enhance it in terms of efficiency, transparency and accessibility, while ensuring judicial oversight and due process.

These developments also come in accordance with the broader vision of digital government in the UAE. An efficient judicial system contributes to legal certainty, increases investors’ confidence and improves overall ease of doing business. With more legal services moving to secure digital platforms, people, and the businesses can look forward to faster processes, better customer experience, and greater confidence, when they interact with the justice system.

2. Why Digital Attestation Matters

The 405% increase in the digital attestations is more than an impressive statistic; it is a fundamental change, in how the legal services are delivered, in Abu Dhabi. With a growing expectation of faster and more convenient government services from individuals and businesses, digital attestation has become an essential tool of completing the legal formalities without any compromise on authenticity and legal validity.

Attestation is the official verification of the authenticity of a document or the identity of the person signing it. In the past, most legal transactions required the parties to appear before a notary public to sign and certify the documents. Many of these procedures are now available electronically through the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department’s secure digital platforms, significantly shortening processing times and reducing administrative burdens.

Digital attestation is often used for powers of attorney, declarations, corporate resolutions, commercial agreements, and other legal documents, that need to be officially authenticated. The system uses a combination of digital identity verification, electronic signatures, and secure government databases, to allow for the efficient verification of eligible documents, while maintaining the integrity of the process.

There is a modern legislative framework to support these services for their legal validity. The recognition of electronic records, electronic signatures and trust services, and for qualifying electronic documents to have the same legal effect as paper documents in many circumstances, is provided for under Federal Decree-Law No. 46 of 2021 on Electronic Transactions and Trust Services. In addition, Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022 on Civil Procedure provides for electronic filing and digital court procedures, while Federal Decree-Law No. 35 of 2022 on Evidence in Civil, and Commercial Transactions accepts electronic evidence, before the courts. Together these laws provide the legal certainty necessary, for the continued expansion of online judicial services.

For companies, digital attestation reduces delays in signing documents, and allows them to conclude legal transactions more efficiently. This is especially helpful for organizations, that operate across multiple emirates, or engage in cross border transactions, where speed and document authenticity are critical. People also enjoy greater convenience in legal services, less visits in person, and quicker turnaround of routine legal processes.

Digital attestation is a concrete example of how technology can modernize legal services, without compromising the reliability, and the security, that are expected of official judicial processes.

3. Smart Courts Are Transforming Access to Justice

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department’s digital transformation goes far beyond authenticating documents. The latest performance report shows technology is being integrated throughout the judicial process, allowing the courts to deliver services more efficiently and improve access to justice for court users.

A very good example is the increasing use of remote hearings. The department ran over 153,000 virtual hearings during the first quarter of 2026, enabling judges, lawyers, litigants and witnesses to take part safely without needing to travel unnecessarily. Remote hearings reduce expenses, offer more flexibility in scheduling, and speed up court proceedings, all while allowing judges to maintain full control over proceedings and ensure procedural fairness.

Abu Dhabi’s judicial system has further seen electronic case management become a key feature. During the reporting period, 223,353 electronic civil and criminal applications were processed. Individuals, and legal representatives can submit applications, upload supporting documents, receive court notifications, and track case progress, through the electronic platforms. These services reduce paperwork, reduce administrative delays, and make the court’s work more efficient.

The technology is also being used, to enforce the court judgments. The ADJD's issuance of 5,403 automatic execution-order cancellation decisions demonstrates, how digital systems can simplify the post-judgment procedures, and reduce the processing times. Effective enforcement is a vital part of any legal system, and the use of technology helps, to ensure that judicial decisions are implemented more efficiently, and are open to judicial oversight.

The department has also continued, to improve alternative dispute resolution (ADR). In the first quarter of 2026, mediation, and conciliation successfully resolved a total of 2,825 disputes. An amicable settlement of disputes between parties reduces the burden on the courts, preserves commercial relationships and minimizes the costs associated with prolonged litigation. The digital platforms also facilitate these services, allowing the parties to communicate and exchange documents online.

Technology is also playing an equally important role in family justice services. During the reporting period, the ADJD dealt with 2,835 family disputes, held 3,511 hearings, provided 148 electronic legal consultations and issued 6,586 child visitation orders. These services demonstrate, how digital platforms can help families access legal support, while ensuring that sensitive issues remain, under the appropriate judicial control.

These digital initiatives do not replace the traditional judicial processes but rather complement them, by making legal services more accessible, transparent, and efficient. From making a court application, to attending a court hearing remotely, to participating in the mediation, or seeking the legal assistance in family matters, court users are increasingly enjoying the benefits of a justice system, that combines the technological innovation, with established legal safeguards.

4. A Stronger Legal Environment for Business and Investment

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department’s ongoing investment in digital judicial services is enhancing the delivery of justice, and the emirate’s business environment. Investors consider a modern legal system, to be a key factor in deciding, where to establish, or expand their operations, and efficient judicial services, provide greater confidence in the enforcement of legal rights, and the commercial obligations.

Digital judicial services greatly simplify many common legal processes for businesses. Online document authentication, electronic court filings, remote hearings and digital notifications reduce administrative burdens and enable companies to complete legal formalities more efficiently. Such enhancements are especially beneficial for the multinational companies, and the investors engaged in cross-border deals, where instant support from legal services can be crucial.

The constant demand for notarial services, further demonstrates the importance of a well-developed legal infrastructure. The Public Notary has conducted 21,814 operations in the first quarter of the 2026, and the Private Notaries have completed more than 5,000 transactions, in addition to 11,621 authentication transactions. Driven by the digital platforms, the integration of public, and private notarial services, allows for the more efficient authentication of legal documents, while upholding the high standards of accuracy, and legal certainty necessary for the personal, and the commercial dealings.

These developments are also part of the UAE’s wider digital government strategy to integrate technology throughout public services and to improve the customer experience. Digital judicial services assist in reducing processing times and ease access but also enhance the reputation of the UAE as an attractive location to invest, innovate and do international business.

Looking forward, digital transformation in the judicial sector is likely to continue. Emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, advanced data analytics and enhanced digital identity solutions are likely to further improve case management and administrative efficiency. But these technologies are designed to help administer justice, not to take the place of judicial decision-making. Judges, due process and the rule of law will continue to be central to the administration of justice.

The ADJD’s new performance figures demonstrate how technology is becoming a core part of a modern justice system that balances innovation and legal certainty, and provides enhanced access to judicial services for everyone who lives, works or invests in Abu Dhabi.

Conclusion

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department's first-quarter report for the year 2026 highlights the significant progress being made in the digital transformation of the judicial services. The 405% increase in the digital attestations, and the expansion of electronic court applications, remote hearings, mediation, family justice services and digital enforcement procedures demonstrate a justice system that is becoming more efficient, accessible and responsive to the needs of court users.

These initiatives are supported by legislation that recognizes electronic transactions, signatures that are digital and electronic evidence, giving individuals and businesses greater confidence in using legal services online. Not only are they more convenient, but they also increase transparency, procedural efficiency and legal certainty.

The emirate’s legal system is well-prepared to facilitate economic growth, attract international investment and enhance access to justice, with Abu Dhabi’s ongoing investment in smart judicial services. The latest developments show that, digital innovation is not only transforming the delivery of legal services, but also shaping the future of justice, in the UAE.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is digital attestation?

The digital attestation is the electronic authentication of eligible the legal documents, through secure government-approved platforms. It enables many legal formalities to be completed online, while preserving the authenticity, integrity, and the legal validity of the documents.

2. Are digitally attested documents legally valid in the UAE?

Yes. UAE law recognizes electronic records and electronic signatures provided the legal requirements are met. So many documents authenticated electronically have the same legal effect as authenticated documents in paper form.

3. What digital judicial services are available, through the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department?

The ADJD provides a range of online services, including the digital attestation, electronic court application, remote hearings, mediation, and the conciliation services, family legal consultations, some enforcement procedures, and a number of notarial, and the authentication services.

4. How do remote hearings improve access to justice?

The remote hearings allow the parties, lawyers, and the witnesses to take part in court proceedings, using the secure digital platforms, without unnecessary travel. This improves efficiency, reduces costs and allows cases to move more quickly, while maintaining the procedural fairness, and the judicial oversight.

5. How do digital judicial services benefit businesses?

The businesses enjoy faster document authentication, easier court procedures, lower administrative costs, and better access to the judicial services. These efficiencies help to facilitate the commercial transactions, regulatory compliance, and dispute resolution, particularly for the companies, operating across the multiple jurisdictions.

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