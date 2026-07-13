Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates Expands UAE Foreign Judgment Enforcement Services For International Creditors

The expanded service supports international creditors seeking to recognise and enforce overseas court judgments against assets and debtors in the UAE.

Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy has expanded its foreign judgment enforcement services in the UAE to support international businesses, law firms and individuals seeking to enforce overseas court judgments against assets and debtors located within the country.

As international trade and cross-border commercial activity continue to grow, creditors often face legal and procedural challenges when attempting to recover assets across jurisdictions. The firm’s enhanced service offering is designed to assist clients throughout the UAE enforcement process, including assessing the enforceability of foreign judgments, reviewing court documents, preparing enforcement applications, coordinating document legalisation and certified translations, and representing clients before the competent UAE courts.

Under UAE law, foreign judgments may be recognised and enforced subject to applicable legal requirements, including the finality of the judgment, jurisdiction of the issuing court, compliance with due process and consistency with UAE public policy. International treaties and reciprocal arrangements may also influence the recognition and enforcement process.

Awatif Al Khouri, founder of Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy, said: “Obtaining a favourable judgment is an important milestone, but effective recovery often depends on understanding where assets are located and navigating the applicable legal procedures. Every matter requires a practical strategy that supports both recognition of the foreign judgment and efficient enforcement within the UAE legal framework.”

The expanded practice is intended to assist international creditors in matters involving bank accounts, real estate, corporate interests and other recoverable assets situated in the UAE. The firm also advises clients on cross-border disputes and UAE Civil Procedure Law while providing multilingual legal support in Arabic, English and French.

Established in Dubai, Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy represents individuals, businesses and international clients across civil, commercial, family and cross-border legal matters before UAE courts.

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