The Role And Evidentiary Value Of Court-Appointed Experts In UAE Civil Proceedings

Court-appointed experts play a crucial role in UAE civil litigation, particularly in technically complex disputes involving construction, finance, and engineering. While expert reports carry significant persuasive weight, a fundamental principle remains: these reports are advisory only, and judges retain full authority to accept, modify, or reject expert findings.

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A Legal Analysis under the UAE Civil Procedure Framework

Introduction

Technical issues frequently arise in modern civil and commercial disputes in the United Arab Emirates. Construction claims, engineering defects, financial disputes, banking matters, valuation exercises, and technology-related litigation often involve questions that fall outside the expertise of the judiciary.

To address this complexity, UAE courts rely heavily on court-appointed experts, who assist judges in understanding technical matters and evaluating evidence requiring specialised knowledge.

Unlike adversarial systems where each party appoints its own expert, the UAE system primarily adopts a court-controlled expert model, where the expert acts as a neutral assistant to the judiciary.

However, a key principle remains firmly established: the expert report is not binding on the court. The judge retains full authority to assess, accept, or disregard the expert’s findings.

This article examines the legal framework, procedural role, and evidentiary value of expert reports in UAE civil proceedings.

1. Legal Framework Governing Court Experts

The regulation of court experts in the UAE is governed primarily by:

Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022 (UAE Civil Procedure Law)

Federal Decree-Law No. 35 of 2022 (Law of Evidence in Civil and Commercial Transactions)

Federal Decree-Law No. 21 of 2022 (Regulation of Experts before Judicial Authorities)

These laws collectively regulate the appointment, conduct, oversight, and evidentiary use of expert reports.

The Law of Evidence permits courts to appoint experts whenever technical issues require specialized knowledge, ensuring that judicial decision-making is supported by objective technical analysis.

2. Appointment of Court Experts

The appointment of an expert lies within the discretion of the court. The court may appoint an expert on its own initiative or upon the request of one of the parties.

The appointment order must clearly define:

the expert’s mandate;

the technical issues to be examined;

the scope of authority;

the deadlines for submission; and

procedural requirements for the assignment.

The expert derives authority strictly from the court order and must not exceed its scope.

Experts may be selected from official registers or, in some cases, agreed upon by the parties subject to court approval.

Where required, the expert must take an oath confirming impartiality and integrity.

3. Powers and Duties of the Expert

A court-appointed expert acts as an independent technical assistant to the court.

The expert’s primary duties include:

conducting objective technical analysis;

reviewing documents and evidence;

performing inspections and site visits;

hearing the parties’ submissions equally;

preparing a reasoned and structured report.

Importantly, the expert must ensure that all parties are notified of meetings and allowed to participate fully.

However, the expert cannot decide legal issues, interpret laws, or determine liability. These remain exclusively within the jurisdiction of the court.

The expert’s role is limited to technical fact-finding, not legal adjudication.

4. Procedural Rights of the Parties

UAE law guarantees strong procedural safeguards during expert proceedings.

Each party has the right to:

attend expert meetings and inspections;

submit documents and technical arguments;

respond to the opposing party’s submissions;

raise objections during the expert process.

Failure to respect these rights may undermine the credibility of the expert report and lead the court to order a re-examination or appoint another expert.

Parties may also challenge the expert’s work on grounds such as:

procedural irregularities;

bias or lack of neutrality;

reliance on incomplete evidence;

exceeding the scope of mandate.

The court has broad discretion to address such issues.

5. Evidentiary Value of Expert Reports

Expert reports are among the most influential forms of evidence in UAE civil litigation, particularly in complex technical disputes.

However, under UAE law:

The expert report is not binding on the court.

The judge retains full discretion to evaluate the report alongside all other evidence.

The court may:

accept the report fully;

accept it partially;

reject it entirely;

order clarification or supplementary reports;

appoint a new expert or panel of experts.

The weight of the expert report depends on:

clarity and reasoning;

consistency with evidence;

procedural fairness;

completeness of analysis.

A well-reasoned report often carries strong persuasive value, but it does not replace judicial reasoning.

6. Judicial Scrutiny of Expert Reports

UAE courts may depart from an expert report where:

it contradicts documentary evidence;

it exceeds the expert’s mandate;

it lacks reasoning or technical justification;

it ignores parties’ objections;

it contains legal conclusions outside the expert’s role.

This reflects a fundamental principle of UAE procedural law: judicial authority cannot be delegated to experts.

The court remains the sole authority responsible for evaluating facts and applying the law.

7. Key Judicial Principles

UAE jurisprudence consistently confirms the following principles:

The expert report is an element of evidence, not a binding decision .

. The judge is the ultimate evaluator of all evidence .

. Courts are not obliged to follow expert findings if unconvincing.

Reliance on expert reports is valid when they are reasoned and consistent .

. Mere disagreement with the report is insufficient to reject it.

These principles ensure judicial independence while maintaining the usefulness of technical expertise.

8. Practical Implications for Litigants and Lawyers

In practice, expert proceedings often determine the outcome of complex disputes. Accordingly, parties should:

actively participate in expert sessions;

submit complete documentary evidence early;

raise objections promptly and clearly;

support technical arguments with evidence, not assumptions.

A weak position during the expert stage often leads to an unfavourable judgment.

Conclusion

Court-appointed experts play a central role in the UAE civil justice system by assisting courts in resolving technically complex disputes.

However, their function remains strictly advisory and supportive. The expert informs the court but does not replace it.

Ultimately, UAE law preserves a clear constitutional balance:

Experts assist the judiciary — but justice is delivered only by the court.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.