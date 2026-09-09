Judicial Enforcement Of Civil Judgments: Statutory Frameworks, Coercive Remedies, And Cross-Border Interoperability

A court’s successful verdict is just the start of the dispute settlement process. The UAE legislature has issued Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022 on the Civil Procedure Law, which came into effect on January 2, 2023, replacing Federal Law No. 11 of 1992, in an effort to solve the problems related to assets and procedural delays.

Article Insights

Awatif Al Khouri’s articles from Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy are most popular: within Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)

in United Arab Emirates Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy are most popular: within Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration, Employment and HR and Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)

Introduction

A court’s successful verdict is just the start of the dispute settlement process. The UAE legislature has issued Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022 on the Civil Procedure Law, which came into effect on January 2, 2023, replacing Federal Law No. 11 of 1992, in an effort to solve the problems related to assets and procedural delays. This new legislation creates a single, digitally connected federal civil enforcement regime throughout the mainland jurisdictions. The law offers creditors clear means of enforcing civil judgment orders in the UAE and imposes strict evidentiary standards to prevent undue hardship to the debtor.

The Execution Judge and Requirements for Compulsory Enforcement: Articles 206 to 214

Under Articles 206 and 207 of Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022, execution proceedings take place under the supervision of the Execution Judge, who has sole competence to enforce writs of execution and summarily determine execution disputes, except in real estate property lawsuits. The Execution Judge also exercises broad powers in managing the execution file, ruling on execution-related objections, authorising asset attachments, and issuing the judgments, decisions and orders required for enforcement.

Compulsory execution generally requires a writ of execution relating to a verified, due and specified right. Under Article 212 of the UAE Civil Procedure Code, writs of execution include judgments and orders, authenticated documents, court-ratified settlement minutes and other documents granted executory status by law. A copy of the writ, endorsed with the executory formula required by law, subject to any exception, shall be the instrument of execution. Without prior notice and without the executory formula, the court may order enforcement in brief proceedings or in cases where delay may cause harm according to Article 213. According to Article 214, a judgment is generally not subject to compulsory enforcement while it is subject to appeal, unless it is provisionally enforceable by law or by court order. Nevertheless, precautionary measures may be taken in respect of certain first-instance judgments while they are being appealed.

Initiating Execution and Notification of the Debtor: Article 233

To initiate the enforcement proceedings, the applicant must at the time of filing the application for enforcement, whether electronically or on paper, specify the enforcement measures requested. Article 233 of Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022 states that execution shall not be permissible unless the writ of execution has been served on the debtor according to the procedures prescribed by law

Under Article 233(3), the execution notice must specify the obligation to be performed and require the debtor to pay the outstanding debt within seven days from the date of notification. Where the execution applicant does not have a domicile, workplace or elected domicile within the jurisdiction of the execution court, the applicant must elect a domicile within that jurisdiction.

Article 233 also contains specific requirements for certain types of enforcement. Where execution concerns a letter of credit, the relevant account extract must accompany the notice. Where execution involves the evacuation of property or delivery of movable or immovable property, the property must be adequately identified, together with any specified date for evacuation or delivery.

Asset Attachment and Precautionary Measures

Under the UAE Civil Procedure Code, creditors can request attachment of the debtor’s assets as a precautionary measure before final enforcement of the judgment and during the enforcement proceedings. Precautionary attachment is a method of preserving assets in the event there is a real risk that the creditor’s ability to recover the debt may be otherwise impaired.

Precautionary Attachment: Article 247

Under Article 247, the creditor may request the court dealing with the case, or the summary judge if the case so requires, to order a precautionary attachment of the debtor’s property and assets, if one of the grounds provided for in the law is met.

These circumstances include situations where the creditor has reasonable grounds to fear losing the security for the debt, such as where the debtor has no stable residence in the UAE, there is serious evidence that the debtor may flee, conceal or dispose of assets, or documents evidencing the debt are at risk of being lost.

Article 247 also provides for precautionary attachment where the creditor has an official or ordinary document showing an unconditional debt which is due or a judgment which is not yet enforceable where the debt stated in it is of a specified amount. Further, the provision protects landlords in relation to certain property in leased premises and employees in cases where their statutory dues cannot be paid.

Before granting attachment, the court may require supporting statements, evidence or affidavits and may conduct the inquiries it considers necessary with the assistance of the competent administrative authorities.

Attachment of Assets During Execution

Once compulsory execution is available, the creditor may seek attachment of assets belonging to the judgment debtor in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Civil Procedure Code. Depending on the nature of the assets, this may include funds, property or rights belonging to the debtor that are legally capable of attachment.

The Code also limits attachment to certain types of income and assets. Article 242(9) generally exempts salaries and wages from attachment, except for one-quarter of the debtor’s wage or gross salary.

Travel Restrictions: Articles 324 to 326

Under Article 324, a creditor can request a travel ban if there are reasonable grounds to believe that the debtor may flee the UAE. Where the debt is for an ordinary monetary claim, the debt must be at least AED 10,000 but this shall not apply to any established maintenance, wages of work or an obligation to do or omit an act. Where the debt has not been quantified, the judge may provisionally quantify the debt if the claim is supported by written evidence and the creditor gives an acceptable guaranty.

Article 325 sets out the grounds for lifting a travel ban, including payment of the debt, written consent of the creditor, provision of an acceptable bank guarantee or surety, or failure by the creditor to take the required legal or enforcement steps within the prescribed periods.

Article 326 excludes certain foreigners who are subject to extradition decisions from these travel-ban provisions.

Debtor Detention: Articles 319 and 320

Under Article 319, the Execution Judge may, at the creditor’s request, order the detention of a debtor who refuses to comply with a writ of execution, unless the debtor proves an inability to pay.

Where Article 319 applies, detention may be ordered for renewable periods within the statutory limits, but in principle the total period of detention shall not exceed 36 months, or 60 months in the case of debts arising from intentional financial crimes.

Under Article 320, the Execution Judge may grant the debtor a period of up to six months to pay or allow him to pay by instalments over a period not exceeding three years, subject to appropriate guaranties or precautionary measures.

Enforcement of Foreign Judgments: Articles 222 and 225

Foreign court judgments shall be recognized and enforced in accordance with Article (222) of Federal Decree-Law No. (42) of 2022, subject to the applicable international conventions and agreements in accordance with Article 225 thereof. Article 222, the Judge shall decide on the petition for enforcement within five working days from the date of its filing. While the court does not consider the substantive merits of the foreign dispute, it reviews if the statutory conditions are met:

The rendering foreign court exercised proper jurisdiction under its domestic laws, and UAE courts do not hold exclusive subject-matter jurisdiction over the underlying claim.

The litigating parties were duly summoned and represented in accordance with due process.

The foreign decree is final, binding, and carries res judicata effect under the law of the originating jurisdiction.

The judgment does not contradict a prior UAE court ruling and conforms fully with UAE public order and morals.

Article 225 further provides that these rules apply without prejudice to international conventions and agreements between the UAE and other countries concerning the enforcement of foreign judgments.

Conclusion

Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022 provides the principal framework for the enforcement of civil judgments in the UAE. It gives creditors access to measures such as asset attachment, precautionary attachment, travel restrictions and, in certain circumstances, debtor detention, while also allowing payment arrangements and other safeguards where appropriate. The law further provides a framework for recognising and enforcing foreign judgments in the UAE.

Effective enforcement therefore depends not only on obtaining a favourable judgment, but also on following the correct execution procedures and selecting the measures most suitable to the debtor’s circumstances and available assets.

FAQ’s

1. How are civil judgments enforced in the UAE?

Civil judgment enforcement in the UAE is principally governed by Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022 Promulgating the Civil Procedure Code. Enforcement is supervised by an Execution Judge, who has authority over executable instruments and disputes arising from execution proceedings.

2. What constitutes an enforceable instrument under UAE law?

Compulsory execution generally requires an executable instrument establishing a right that is certain, quantified and due. Under Article 212 of the Civil Procedure Code, executable instruments include judgments and court orders, legally notarised documents, court-approved settlement records and other instruments granted enforceable status by law.

3. What enforcement measures can be taken against a judgment debtor in the UAE?

Depending on the circumstances, enforcement measures may include identifying and attaching the debtor’s assets, executing against available funds or other attachable property, and taking further measures authorised by the Execution Judge. The enforcement framework is designed to convert a final enforceable judgment into actual recovery rather than requiring the creditor to commence a new case on the merits.

4. Can a judgment debtor be subject to a travel ban or detention in the UAE?

Yes, but these measures are subject to specific statutory conditions and judicial discretion. The Civil Procedure Code permits travel bans in qualifying cases where there are serious reasons to fear that a debtor may leave the UAE. Debtor detention may also be ordered in certain enforcement circumstances, although statutory exceptions and safeguards apply. These measures are not automatic merely because a civil judgment remains unpaid.

5. Can a foreign civil judgment be enforced in the UAE?

Yes. Article 222 of the UAE Civil Procedure Code provides a mechanism for recognising and enforcing foreign judgments and orders. The Execution Judge must verify requirements including the foreign court’s jurisdiction, proper notification and representation of the parties, finality of the judgment, and that enforcement would not conflict with an existing UAE judgment or UAE public order and morals.

6. How do international treaties affect the enforcement of foreign judgments in the UAE?

International conventions and bilateral or regional agreements can significantly affect cross-border judgment enforcement. Article 225 of the Civil Procedure Code expressly preserves the application of conventions and agreements between the UAE and other countries. Therefore, the applicable enforcement procedure should be assessed not only under domestic UAE procedural law but also under any relevant treaty framework.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.