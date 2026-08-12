Construction Disputes In Dubai: Delay Claims, Variations And Payment Issues

Construction projects in Dubai often involve many parts. A single project may include the employer, main contractor, subcontractors, consultants, engineers, suppliers and project managers. When the project runs smoothly, each party knows its role, payment schedule and delivery timeline.

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Construction projects in Dubai often involve many parts. A single project may include the employer, main contractor, subcontractors, consultants, engineers, suppliers and project managers. When the project runs smoothly, each party knows its role, payment schedule and delivery timeline. However, when delays occur, instructions change, or payments are withheld, disputes can quickly arise.

For contractors, developers and consultants, construction disputes are rarely about one issue only. A delay claim may lead to a payment dispute. A variation may affect the completion date. A defective work allegation may delay the final account. This is why parties often seek advice from a construction dispute lawyer Dubai when the matter becomes commercially serious or legally complex.

Common Causes of Construction Disputes in Dubai

Most disputes in construction start with a dispute concerning the contract. The scope of work, payment terms, completion date, variation procedure, consequences of delay, defect liability and dispute resolution mechanism are normally listed in the contract.

The principles of contract law under the Civil Transactions Law typically govern construction contracts in the UAE. Construction contracts are generally understood as muqawala contracts under which one party agrees to do work or render services for an agreed consideration. The new Federal Decree-Law No. 25 of 2025 on Civil Transactions, which came into force on 1 June 2026, continues to be of importance for contractual obligations, performance, delay, defects and remedies.

However, in practice, many disputes are caused by poor project documentation. Missing approvals, unclear instructions, unsigned variation orders, delayed payment certificates and weak site records often make disputes harder to resolve.

Delay Claims in Construction Projects

Delay is one of the most common issues in construction projects. A contractor may say the project was delayed because of late approvals, design changes, site access issues, late drawings or employer instructions. The developer or employer may argue that the contractor failed to mobilise properly, had poor manpower planning, delayed procurement or failed to meet milestones.

There are three main issues with delay claims:

First, who was responsible for the delay?

Did the contract specify that notice of delay be given within a particular time?

What are the financial or contractual implications of the delay?

Many construction contracts require the contractor to submit a notice of delay or an extension of time claim within a specific timeframe. If the contractor does not submit the notice properly, the claim may become difficult to prove later.

Disputes over delay may also involve liquidated damages. These are sums agreed to be paid in the event of a delay, usually on a daily or weekly basis. Under UAE law, liquidated damages clauses can be recognised, but courts or tribunals may have the power to adjust compensation if the pre-agreed sum does not reflect the actual loss or if circumstances necessitate an adjustment.

For developers and contractors, the key is evidence. Progress reports, approved programmes, site diaries, correspondence, minutes of meetings, inspection requests and delay notices can be critical in proving what happened and when.

Variations and Additional Works

Variations are another major source of construction disputes in Dubai. A variation may involve a change in design, materials, quantities, specifications, layout or method of work. Sometimes, the change is formally recorded. In other cases, the contractor proceeds based on an oral instruction, consultant comment or site meeting discussion.

Problems arise when the contractor later claims additional payment, but the employer says the work was already included in the original scope. Disputes also arise when the parties disagree on the value of the variation or whether the variation affected the completion date.

A well-drafted contract usually sets out how variations must be instructed, approved and valued. It may require written approval before the contractor carries out additional work. If the contractor performs extra work without following the required procedure, recovery can become more difficult.

That said, construction projects are practical environments. Work may need to proceed quickly to avoid delay. This is why contractors should always protect themselves by recording instructions in writing, confirming the cost impact and making clear whether the variation affects the project timeline.

Consultants also play an important role. Their instructions, approvals, certifications and site comments can influence whether a variation becomes payable. For this reason, consultants should ensure their records are clear, consistent and within the authority given to them under the contract.

Payment Issues and Final Account Disputes

Payment disputes can place serious pressure on construction projects. Contractors and subcontractors rely on cash flow to pay workers, suppliers and project costs. When interim payments are delayed, or certified amounts are reduced, the project itself may be affected.

Common payment disputes include unpaid interim invoices, delayed payment certificates, deductions, retention disputes, disagreement over completed work, variation payments and final account claims.

A developer may withhold payment because of defective works, delay, incomplete documentation or disagreement over the contractor’s claim. A contractor may argue that the withholding is unjustified and that the employer is using payment pressure to force commercial concessions.

Final account disputes are especially common at the end of a project. By that stage, the parties may disagree over variations, extensions of time, delay damages, retention, defects and the true balance payable.

The best way to reduce payment disputes is to keep a clear paper trail. Payment applications, invoices, certificates, quantity records, delivery notes, approved drawings and correspondence should be organised from the beginning of the project, not after the dispute starts.

Defects, Handover and Completion Issues

Construction disputes do not always end when the building is handed over. Defects, incomplete works and snagging items can continue after completion. Employers may refuse final payment until defects are corrected. Contractors may argue that the defects are minor or caused by misuse, design issues or third-party works.

In serious cases, expert evidence may be required. Courts or arbitral tribunals may rely on engineering experts to assess the condition of the works, the cause of defects and the cost of rectification.

For contractors, proper completion records are important. For developers, timely defect notices and technical reports can help protect their position.

Dispute Resolution in Dubai Construction Matters

Construction contracts in Dubai may provide for court litigation, arbitration or another dispute resolution process. Many larger construction contracts include arbitration clauses, especially where the project involves international contractors, consultants or investors.

Where the contract provides for UAE courts, the claim may involve technical documents, expert reports and financial records. In many construction cases, expert appointment becomes a central part of the proceedings.

Parties should be careful to check the dispute resolution clause before starting any formal proceedings. Some contracts require notices, or meetings to settle amicably or engineer decisions before arbitration or court proceedings can begin. Failure to take these steps can lead to procedural problems.

This is where early legal review can be helpful. A construction dispute lawyer Dubai can assist in reviewing the contract, identifying the correct claim route, preparing notices, organising evidence and assessing whether the dispute should be resolved through negotiation, court proceedings or arbitration.

Conclusion

Construction disputes in Dubai can be complicated as delay, variations, payment issues and defects often overlap. A strong claim does not rest only on what happened at the site. It is based on the contract, notices, records, expert evidence and a clear explanation of loss.

Contractors, developers and consultants should avoid waiting until the relationship has completely broken down. Early review of the contract and project records can help prevent a disagreement from becoming a costly dispute.

Mrs Awatif Al Khouri’s experience in handling complex civil and commercial disputes, including cases related to contract performance, evidence and financial claims. Her approach to construction matters is informed by the importance of understanding both the legal position and the practical realities of delivering a project. Prompt legal advice can help parties faced with delay claims, variation disputes or payment issues to protect their position and reach an effective resolution.

FAQ’s

1. What are the most common construction disputes in Dubai?

Construction disputes commonly involve project delays, unpaid invoices, contract variations, defective works, extension of time claims, liquidated damages, subcontractor disputes, payment certifications, and disagreements over project completion.

2. Can a contractor claim additional payment for variation works?

Yes. If variation works are performed in accordance with the construction contract or are otherwise legally justified, a contractor may be entitled to additional payment. Proper documentation, approvals, and supporting evidence are often critical to a successful claim.

3. What can I do if a construction project is delayed?

The available remedies depend on the cause of the delay and the contract terms. A party may have the right to claim an extension of time, compensation, liquidated damages, or other contractual remedies where appropriate.

4. How are construction payment disputes resolved in the UAE?

Payment disputes may be resolved through negotiation, mediation, arbitration, or litigation, depending on the dispute resolution clause in the construction contract. Legal action may also be available to recover unpaid amounts or enforce contractual obligations.

5. What evidence is important in a construction dispute?

Key evidence may include the construction contract, variation orders, payment certificates, invoices, project schedules, site instructions, correspondence, progress reports, expert reports, photographs, and meeting minutes.

6. When should I seek legal advice for a construction dispute?

You should seek legal advice as soon as a dispute arises or before taking formal action. Early legal guidance can help preserve evidence, assess contractual rights, manage project risks, and develop an effective strategy for resolving the dispute while protecting your commercial interests.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.