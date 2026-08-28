Enforcement Law In The UAE: How Judgments Actually Get Paid

Enforcement law in the UAE sets out how a successful court judgment is converted into actual payment or compliance. Winning the case is only the first stage if the debtor does not perform voluntarily. The creditor must open an execution file, allow the applicable grace period, and ask the Execution Judge to use the measures available under the Civil Procedure Law.

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Enforcement law in the UAE sets out how a successful court judgment is converted into actual payment or compliance. Winning the case is only the first stage if the debtor does not perform voluntarily.

The creditor must open an execution file, allow the applicable grace period, and ask the Execution Judge to use the measures available under the Civil Procedure Law.

Quick Answer

Under Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022 on the Civil Procedure Law, a creditor normally begins by filing an Execution Memorandum with the stamped judgment and supporting documents. The law came into force on 2 January 2023 and unified enforcement across all seven emirates.

After the debtor is notified, a grace period commonly around 15 days is usually allowed before compulsory measures begin. The dedicated Execution Judge may order attachment of bank accounts and assets, salary garnishment, a travel ban, civil detention in specific cases, or bankruptcy referral where appropriate.

Collection still depends on locating assets. A file may be closed if the creditor takes no active step for more than one year. Foreign judgments and foreign arbitral awards follow additional recognition and enforcement requirements.

How Enforcement Law in the UAE Works

Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022 on the Civil Procedure Law came into force on 2 January 2023 and replaced the 1992 code. It unified enforcement across all seven emirates, so a judgment from one emirate can be enforced directly in another without separate proceedings.

Article 206 assigns enforcement matters to a dedicated Execution Judge. This judge supervises the execution file and issues the orders needed to secure payment or performance.

The Execution Stamp and Execution Memorandum

Under Article 212, an enforceable judgment receives an execution stamp automatically. Article 213 provides a narrow exception allowing execution without the stamp where delay would cause irreparable harm and urgency is shown.

The creditor then submits an Execution Memorandum under Article 233. It records the judgment's key points, monetary awards, costs, compensation, and any specific obligations.

Identification documents for the creditor.

The relevant trade licence where the creditor is a business.

The stamped judgment.

Proof that the court fee has been paid.

Once accepted, the court assigns a unique execution file. The debtor is notified, and a grace period commonly around 15 days is generally allowed before compulsory measures are pursued.

Measures Available to the Execution Judge

Attachment of bank accounts and other assets, including real estate, vehicles, and corporate shareholdings.

Electronic orders that may reach relevant registries within days.

Salary garnishment where applicable.

A travel ban under Article 324, lifted only on payment, settlement, or acceptable security.

Civil detention in specific cases.

Referral to bankruptcy proceedings where appropriate.

The Central Bank and the relevant Land Department can assist with tracing accounts and property. If the debtor has no traceable assets, however, a valid judgment may remain difficult to collect.

Keeping the Execution File Active

The creditor must continue taking active enforcement steps. An execution file can be closed if no active step is taken for more than one year.

Closure does not change the original judgment, but it can interrupt practical collection efforts and require further procedural action.

Enforcing Foreign Judgments and Awards

Articles 222 to 225 address foreign judgments. The court considers five conditions: finality, jurisdictional propriety, exclusivity, compliance with public order, and reciprocity.

Where those conditions are met, enforcement may proceed through a fast petition process. Foreign arbitral awards follow a related but distinct route under Articles 222 and 223, the UAE Arbitration Law, and the 1958 New York Convention.

Have a judgment that has not been paid? A UAE enforcement lawyer from our team can review the judgment, execution file, available assets, and the next lawful step.

Relevant Legal Services

A Litigation Lawyer in Dubai can assist with court judgments and execution files. A Civil Lawyer in Dubai can advise on civil recovery claims, while an Arbitration Lawyer in Dubai can advise on enforcing arbitral awards.

People Also Ask

Does a UAE judgment get paid automatically?

No. If the debtor does not comply voluntarily, the creditor generally needs to open an execution file and request enforcement measures.

How long is the usual grace period before compulsory enforcement?

After notification, the grace period is commonly around 15 days before compulsory measures are pursued.

Can the court freeze a debtor's bank account?

Yes. The Execution Judge may order attachment of bank accounts and other traceable assets.

Can a travel ban be used in an execution case?

Article 324 permits a travel ban in the relevant circumstances. It is lifted only on payment, settlement, or acceptable security.

What happens if the creditor stops taking action?

The execution file can be closed if the creditor takes no active step for more than one year.

Can a foreign judgment be enforced in the UAE?

Yes, subject to the conditions in Articles 222 to 225, including finality, jurisdiction, public order, and reciprocity.

Enforcement law in the UAE provides strong tools, but recovery still depends on correct filing, active follow-up, and the availability of traceable assets. Specific advice should be based on the judgment and the debtor's circumstances.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.