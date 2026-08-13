Precautionary Attachment Applications In UAE Courts

This insight examines precautionary attachment (الحجز التحفظي/أمر الحجز) as a means of securing a debtor’s assets: whether an attachment can be obtained before a judgment is issued, what the court requires, how a court-appointed expert’s report can strengthen the application, whether the creditor must provide security, and the deadlines on which attachments are most often lost.

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This insight examines precautionary attachment (الحجز التحفظي/أمر الحجز) as a means of securing a debtor’s assets: whether an attachment can be obtained before a judgment is issued, what the court requires, how a court-appointed expert’s report can strengthen the application, whether the creditor must provide security, and the deadlines on which attachments are most often lost.

What is a Precautionary Attachment

The principal tool available to a creditor is precautionary attachment (أمر الحجز), by which assets are frozen pending determination of the dispute. Under the UAE Civil Procedures Law, Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022, a creditor may seek an attachment order over a debtor’s assets where there is a genuine risk that enforcement of a future judgment may be jeopardised.

Attachment may extend to bank accounts, real estate, shares, trade licences and other assets of value, depending on what can be identified and what the court permits.

Its effect is twofold:

It preserves the asset so that a future judgment has something to bite on. It changes the commercial dynamic of the dispute: a debtor whose accounts are frozen has a considerably stronger incentive to discuss settlement than one whose assets remain freely available.

How to Apply for Precautionary Attachment

The application is made under Article 247 of the Civil Procedures Law to the summary judge (قاضي الأمور المستعجلة). It is brought by petition and determined without notice to the debtor, so that the assets are secured before he learns that an application has been made. It may be filed before the substantive claim, together with it, or at any stage of the proceedings.

The assets to be attached should be identified with precision: the bank and the account, the property and its title deed, the shareholding and the company in which it is held. An attachment reaches what the order specifies, and a general request to freeze whatever the debtor may own is unlikely to be entertained. Where real estate is concerned, an official copy of the title deed is required in support.

Once granted, the attachment is executed and then served on the debtor, who may bring a grievance (تظلم) to have it lifted. It should be borne in mind that an attachment neither transfers ownership of the asset nor confers priority over other creditors. It preserves the asset pending judgment; it does not, of itself, secure payment.

Is Security Required to Freeze the Assets?

A point frequently misunderstood is whether the creditor must put up security of its own before the court will freeze a debtor’s assets. The position differs from vessel arrest, and the difference is worth understanding.

Under the Maritime Law, Federal Decree-Law No. 43 of 2023, the position is mandatory. Article 56 requires the arresting party to provide a financial guarantee in order for the court to accept the arrest application, covering the security and safety of the vessel and its crew during the arrest period.

Precautionary attachment in civil and commercial matters is not subject to an equivalent mandatory requirement. There is no standing obligation to lodge a counter-guarantee before assets are frozen. The court may nevertheless require the applicant to provide a bank guarantee, a letter of indemnity or other security as a condition of granting the order, and whether it does so is a matter for its discretion on the facts.

The practical distinction is therefore between a statutory precondition and a judicial discretion. A creditor should not plan on the basis that security will never be required, but neither is it a threshold that must be cleared before an application can be made.

Strengthening the Application: The Court-Appointed Expert Route

One of the weakest point in most attachment applications (أمر الحجز) is proof of the debt itself. Where the amount owed is disputed, or the documents do not establish it cleanly, the court is being asked to freeze assets on a contested proposition.

One route to address this is to obtain a court-appointed expert’s report before filing. The sequence is as follows:

file an an expert case for the appointment of a court listed expert; obtain the expert’s report determining the amount payable; and file a separate precautionary attachment case, linked to the expert proceedings, relying on the expert report.

A report finding that a specific sum is due materially strengthens the application, because the debt is no longer merely asserted by the creditor. It does not, however, guarantee the outcome. The court retains full discretion over whether to grant the attachment, and a favourable expert report is one factor in that assessment rather than a substitute for it.

The Eight-Day Rule

Where a precautionary attachment is granted before the substantive claim is filed, the applicant must file the substantive claim and produce evidence of the filing within eight days of the order, failing which the attachment is forfeited.

The same discipline applies after judgment: enforcement proceedings should be filed within the prescribed period of the judgment becoming final, or an attachment may be lifted.

Recovery Strategy Before Judgment

The practical sequence in a well-run recovery file is the oppsoite of what most creditors assume. Rather than proving the claim first and looking for assets afterwards, the exercise runs in parallel from the outset:

identify assets early, including bank relationships, property, shareholdings, trade licences and receivables; assess recovery risk before filing, since a strong claim against an empty defendant is a poor investment; consider attachment at the outset rather than after an adverse development; consider whether an expert’s report should be obtained first to establish the sum due; keep enforcement in view when framing the claim, including who is properly named as a defendant.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I freeze a debtor’s bank account before I have a judgment?

Precautionary attachment is available before judgment, subject to satisfying the statutory conditions and persuading the court that enforcement of a future judgment is at risk. It is not automatic, and the application must be properly evidenced.

Do I need to deposit security with the court to obtain an attachment?

In civil and commercial matters a counter-guarantee is not ordinarily required, which distinguishes the position from vessel arrest under maritime law, where security is generally expected. The court nevertheless retains discretion over the terms on which any measure is granted.

How does an expert’s report help?

A court-appointed expert’s report determining the amount payable strengthens the application by establishing the debt independently of the creditor’s assertion. It is obtained through a separate application before the attachment case is filed. It improves the position, however, it does not guarantee that attachment will be granted.

What if the debtor has already transferred the assets?

Transfers made to place assets beyond the reach of creditors may be open to challenge, depending on the timing, the circumstances and the parties involved. The analysis is fact-specific and the evidential position matters, which is why disposals should be identified and documented as they occur rather than reconstructed later.

Conclusion

Precatuionary attachment is usueful tool when there is a risk that the assets could be [X]… But it should not be taken as a guarantee that you will be able to get it approved or that you will be able to recover once thje judgement is issued and the main reason is because you have other creditors….

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.