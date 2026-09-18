E-Justice In The UAE: How Smart Justice Systems Have Transformed Judicial Procedures

Traditionally, judicial systems around the world relied on conventional court procedures across all types of courts, including civil courts, personal status courts, criminal courts, and specialized courts.

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Introduction

Traditionally, judicial systems around the world relied on conventional court procedures across all types of courts, including civil courts, personal status courts, criminal courts, and specialized courts.

All judicial proceedings required physical attendance before the courts.

Parties to a case—whether individuals or companies represented by their managers—as well as lawyers, witnesses, experts, and other persons connected to the proceedings were generally required to appear in person throughout the litigation process.

However, in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic and the widespread lockdowns that accompanied it forced governments worldwide to reconsider traditional methods of operation, including the administration of justice.

Countries began exploring alternative solutions that would enable essential services to continue despite significant restrictions on movement and physical interaction.

The UAE was among the first countries to successfully leverage technological advancements to modernize judicial services.

By utilizing internet-based platforms and electronic systems, the UAE transformed the way justice is administered, making judicial procedures more accessible and efficient. Today, the UAE is regarded as one of the most advanced jurisdictions in this field, having successfully converted court procedures across the country into fully electronic processes and significantly reduced reliance on traditional paper-based documentation.

What Is the Smart Justice System and How Is It Used by UAE Courts?

The Smart Justice System is an online digital platform that can be accessed through any internet-enabled device, including smartphones, tablets, and computers.

The system operates by creating individual user accounts for all participants involved in judicial proceedings, whether they are litigants acting in their personal capacity or lawyers representing clients.

For individuals and companies, access is generally linked to the UAE’s officially recognized digital identity system, allowing users to securely log in and manage their cases electronically.

Lawyers, on the other hand, are provided with professional accounts approved by the relevant judicial authorities, enabling them to represent and manage their clients’ cases.

Depending on the jurisdiction, these accounts are issued and regulated by the relevant authority, such as the Legal Affairs Department of the Government of Dubai in conjunction with Dubai Courts, the UAE Ministry of Justice (MOJ), the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), or the competent judicial authority in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK).

The Structure of Digital Court Systems Across the UAE:

One important point to note is that the UAE does not operate a single unified judicial platform for all courts nationwide.

Rather, electronic court systems vary depending on the emirate and the authority responsible for administering the courts.

Dubai Courts are accessed through their dedicated electronic platform.

The courts of Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, and Fujairah are administered through the electronic systems operated by the UAE Ministry of Justice (MOJ), as these courts fall within the federal judicial structure.

In Abu Dhabi, court services are accessed through the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department’s (ADJD) online platform, which operates independently within the emirate.

Similarly, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah maintain their own judicial systems under the supervision of their respective local governments. Sharjah represents one of the most recent examples of this development, having transitioned from the federal judicial system to an independent judicial structure administered by the Sharjah Judicial Department.

The Advantages of Digital Litigation in the UAE:

Despite the existence of different electronic platforms across the UAE, all judicial authorities share a common objective: conducting court procedures electronically with minimal need for physical attendance.

Case registration, payment of court fees, attendance at hearings, witness examinations, exchange of submissions, issuance of judgments, and enforcement procedures can generally be completed online. As a result, a substantial portion of the litigation process is conducted digitally.

This transformation has significantly reduced the time, effort, and costs associated with litigation for both litigants and legal practitioners. Lawyers, in particular, benefit from the ability to attend multiple hearings across different courts without the need to travel between court buildings.

The benefits also extend to the judicial system itself. Digital litigation reduces congestion within court facilities, streamlines case management, and improves the overall efficiency of judicial administration. Furthermore, it provides greater convenience for parties who may reside in one emirate while their cases are being heard in another.

Are All Types of Cases Conducted Through the Smart Justice System?

Civil disputes in all their forms—including commercial, real estate, and other civil matters—as well as personal status cases are generally processed through the Smart Justice System across the UAE courts.

Criminal matters, however, are administered through the Public Prosecution authorities in each emirate. Accordingly, access to criminal case files and related procedures is typically provided through the electronic platforms operated by the competent Public Prosecution authority.

Most criminal procedures and hearings are also conducted electronically. However, an important exception exists in Dubai. Criminal court hearings before Dubai Courts continue to require physical attendance by lawyers and other relevant participants.

This approach reflects the particular nature of criminal proceedings. Criminal cases often involve complex factual circumstances and require judges to assess not only documentary evidence but also the demeanor, conduct, and manner of communication of the individuals involved. Personal attendance therefore remains an important element in ensuring the effective administration of criminal justice in certain cases.

Conclusion:

The UAE Smart Justice System represents one of the most significant examples of digital transformation within the public sector in recent years. The country has successfully moved from traditional court procedures based on physical attendance and paper documentation to an integrated digital framework that allows judicial proceedings to be managed online at virtually every stage.

This transformation has enhanced judicial efficiency, accelerated litigation procedures, and reduced the costs and administrative burdens associated with court proceedings. It has also improved access to justice for individuals and businesses, regardless of their location within or outside the UAE.

Although the electronic systems and supervising judicial authorities vary among the emirates, they share a common objective: delivering modern, efficient, and technology-driven judicial services that support the UAE’s broader vision of digital government.

Through this pioneering experience, the UAE has established itself as a leading model in the field of digital justice, demonstrating how technological innovation can strengthen judicial efficiency while preserving the fundamental legal safeguards and procedural rights of litigants.

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