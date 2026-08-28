What Is The Court Of Cassation In Dubai?

Learn how the Court of Cassation in Dubai reviews questions of law, the strict 60-day appeal deadline and why enforcement does not stop automatically.

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The Court of Cassation in Dubai is the highest court in Dubai's onshore judicial system. It is the final stage after the Court of First Instance and the Court of Appeal, and its review is limited to questions of law.

It does not conduct a fresh examination of the facts or evidence. Its role is to decide whether the lower courts interpreted and applied the relevant law correctly.

Quick Answer

The Court of Cassation is the highest court in Dubai's onshore judicial system and the final stage after the Court of First Instance and Court of Appeal. Unlike the courts below it, it reviews questions of law rather than re-examining the facts. Its judgments are final and binding and generally cannot be challenged further.

A cassation appeal must generally be filed within 60 days of the Court of Appeal's judgment. Missing the deadline extinguishes the right to appeal. Filing the appeal does not automatically pause enforcement, so a separate stay must be requested and granted.

If the appeal succeeds, the court may send the case back to the Court of Appeal with legal directions or, where the matter is ready, rule on the merits itself and issue a final decision.

Faris Raian is the Founder and Managing Partner of Leaders Advocates and a Senior Legal Consultant with over 15 years of legal experience in the UAE. Registered with the Dubai Legal Affairs Department, he advises individuals, businesses, and international clients on UAE litigation, dispute resolution, arbitration, commercial disputes, and regulatory matters. His court-focused experience is directly relevant to cases involving the Dubai Court of Cassation, where clients need a clear litigation strategy and careful assessment of the available legal route.

Where the Court of Cassation in Dubai Sits in the System

The Court of First Instance hears the case initially.

The Court of Appeal reviews both the facts and the law.

The Court of Cassation reviews only questions of law and is the final stage.

A cassation appeal is therefore not a second factual appeal on the same terms. It focuses on legal correctness rather than a new assessment of the evidence.

Dubai Court of Cassation and the Federal Supreme Court

Dubai maintains an independent local judicial system and its own Court of Cassation. It is the final authority for Dubai onshore cases.

The Federal Supreme Court in Abu Dhabi serves as the final court for the federal judicial system used by Ajman, Fujairah, and Umm Al Quwain. Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah, like Dubai, maintain their own equivalent local courts.

The Strict 60-Day Deadline

An appeal to the Court of Cassation must generally be filed within 60 days of the Court of Appeal's judgment. The deadline is strictly applied.

If it is missed, the right to appeal to the Court of Cassation is extinguished entirely. There is no informal extension simply because the underlying dispute is important or complex.

Why a Cassation Appeal Does Not Automatically Stop Enforcement

An appeal to the Court of Appeal automatically pauses enforcement of the judgment being challenged. An appeal to the Court of Cassation does not have the same automatic effect.

Enforcement can continue while the cassation appeal is pending unless the appellant separately requests and obtains a stay of enforcement.

What the Court Can Decide

Uphold the Court of Appeal's decision, ending the matter.

Send the case back to the Court of Appeal for a re-hearing, generally with specific legal guidance on how the law should be applied.

Rule on the merits itself and issue a final decision where the matter is ready.

A Recent Example of the Court's Role

The Dubai Court of Cassation recently clarified when the Attorney General's separate deadline to appeal in the interest of the law is suspended. It confirmed that filing a party appeal automatically pauses that deadline until the party appeal is resolved.

The court also confirmed that this type of appeal does not reopen the underlying dispute. Its purpose is to keep legal principles applied consistently in future cases, illustrating the court's role in correcting and clarifying the law rather than retrying the facts.

Considering an appeal to the Court of Cassation? Faris Raian and the team at Leaders Advocates bring over 15 years of UAE litigation experience to this stage of a case and can assess the legal grounds, deadline, and enforcement position.

Common Mistakes

Assuming the Court of Cassation will re-examine the facts when its review is limited to questions of law.

Missing the 60-day deadline, which extinguishes the right to appeal.

Assuming a cassation appeal automatically pauses enforcement when a separate stay must be requested and granted.

Relevant Legal Services

A Litigation Lawyer in Dubai can assess cassation grounds and deadlines. A Civil Lawyer in Dubai can advise on the underlying civil dispute, while an Arbitration Lawyer in Dubai can advise where the dispute began in arbitration.

People Also Ask

What does the Court of Cassation in Dubai review?

It reviews questions of law, including whether the lower courts correctly interpreted and applied the relevant legislation. It does not retry the facts.

How long do I have to file a cassation appeal?

An appeal must generally be filed within 60 days of the Court of Appeal's judgment.

What happens if the 60-day deadline is missed?

The right to appeal to the Court of Cassation is extinguished, with no informal extension based only on the case's importance or complexity.

Does a cassation appeal stop enforcement?

No. Enforcement is not paused automatically. A specific stay must be requested and granted separately.

Can the Court of Cassation decide the case itself?

Yes. Where the matter is ready, it may rule on the merits and issue a final decision. It may otherwise return the case to the Court of Appeal with legal guidance.

Is the Dubai Court of Cassation the same as the Federal Supreme Court?

No. Dubai has its own local Court of Cassation, while the Federal Supreme Court serves the federal judicial system used by Ajman, Fujairah, and Umm Al Quwain.

The Court of Cassation in Dubai is the final, law-focused stage of the onshore court system. Any potential appeal should be assessed promptly because the deadline is strict and enforcement does not pause automatically.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.