The Evolution Of The UAE As A Global Arbitration Hub: Legislative, Jurisdictional, And Enforcement Developments

The UAE has developed a modern legal and regulatory framework that has strengthened its position as a leading centre for commercial dispute resolution. For a growing international business hub, a clear and reliable dispute resolution system is essential for economic growth, foreign investment, and business confidence.

In the past, commercial disputes in the region were mainly handled through general civil litigation procedures, which could be difficult for international parties to navigate. Over time, the UAE introduced important legal reforms, updated arbitration laws, restructured key institutions, and adopted international enforcement standards. These changes have improved the arbitration system in both onshore UAE courts and offshore areas like the Dubai International Financial Centre.

Party autonomy, limited court intervention and clearer procedures for recognition and enforcement of arbitral awards support arbitration in the UAE. The article covers the major legal developments affecting arbitration in Dubai, including the Federal Law No. 6 of 2018 and its amendments, the DIFC’s common law framework, Dubai Decree No. 34 of 2021, and the procedures for enforcing domestic and foreign arbitral awards.

The Onshore Legislative Framework: Federal Law No. 6 of 2018

The main law governing onshore arbitration in the UAE is Federal Law No. 6 of 2018 on Arbitration. It came into force in June 2018 and replaced the earlier arbitration provisions under the former Civil Procedures Law.

The law is based on the UNCITRAL Model Law and gives parties greater flexibility in conducting arbitration. Article 2 states that this law applies to arbitrations based in the UAE, unless the parties choose another arbitration law that does not go against UAE public order or morals. It may also apply to international commercial arbitrations outside the UAE upon the agreement of the parties.

The Federal Arbitration Law also recognises the separability of an arbitration agreement under Article 6. This means that an arbitration clause is treated as separate from the main contract. Therefore, even if the main contract is cancelled, terminated, or found invalid, the arbitration clause may still remain valid if it is valid on its own.

Article 19 additionally empowers the arbitral tribunal to determine its own jurisdiction, including addressing objections concerning the existence or validity of the arbitration agreement. A party may challenge such a decision before the Court of Appeal within the prescribed period, but this does not automatically stop the arbitration proceedings.

Article 7 states that an arbitration agreement shall be in writing. It can be satisfied by a signed document, a written communication, an electronic communication, or a reference in a contract to a document containing an arbitration clause.

Article 4 of the Federal Arbitration Law sets an important requirement on capacity and authority. An arbitration agreement can only be entered into by a person who has legal capacity, or by an authorised representative of a company or other legal entity. If this authority is missing, the arbitration agreement may be treated as null and void.

For companies, it is therefore important to ensure that the person signing the contract has clear authority to agree to arbitration. This is usually shown through the company’s constitutional documents, a board resolution, or a power of attorney giving specific authority to enter into an arbitration agreement.

Under the Federal Arbitration Law, Article 21, an arbitral tribunal may issue an order for interim or precautionary measures when such measures are required. They may include preserving evidence, protecting assets, maintaining the status quo between the parties or preventing imminent harm in the course of arbitration. Such interim orders can also be enforced before the court by a party, if the legal requirements are fulfilled.

Article 41 sets out the form and content of an arbitral award. The award must be in writing, signed by the arbitrator or majority of arbitrators, and should include the parties’ details, the arbitration agreement, a summary of the claims, the operative part of the award, and the reasons where required. The law also recognises modern signing methods, including electronic signing, unless the parties agree otherwise.

The Offshore Dimension: DIFC Common Law Framework and Jurisdictional Bifurcation

The UAE’s position as an arbitration hub is strengthened by its dual legal system, which includes both onshore civil law courts and offshore common law jurisdictions. One of the offshore seats is the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

Arbitration seated in DIFC shall be governed by the DIFC Arbitration Law, DIFC Law No. 1 of 2008. DIFC has a common law regime in English, which is familiar to many international businesses. Its arbitration law is also based on the UNCITRAL Model Law, so it is a feasible choice for cross-border commercial disputes.

Article 12 of the DIFC Arbitration Law takes a flexible approach to arbitration agreements. This requirement can be satisfied if the agreement is recorded in any form, including through electronic communications. An arbitration agreement can also be recognised if, during the exchange of statements of claim and defence, one party mentions the agreement and the other does not dispute it. A contract may also validly contain an arbitration clause by clear reference to another document containing an arbitration clause.

The DIFC arbitration framework experienced a major shift with the DIFC Law and its amendments, which clarified the power of the DIFC Courts to stay court proceedings in the presence of a valid arbitration agreement. This amendment allows the DIFC Courts to stay proceedings even if the arbitration is seated outside the DIFC, is seated in another country, or the seat is unspecified. This is to support the recognition of arbitration agreements and brings the DIFC framework in line with the UAE’s obligations under the New York Convention.

Institutional Restructuring: Decree No. 34 of 2021 and the Unified Dubai International Arbitration Centre

Dubai Decree No. 34 of 2021 further simplified the arbitration framework in Dubai. Dubai International Financial Centre Arbitration Institution and the Emirates Maritime Arbitration Centre were abolished by the decree, and the Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC) was restructured to become the leading arbitration centre in Dubai. The reform aims to unite all the arbitration services in Dubai under one roof and to develop a more integrated system to deal with arbitration disputes in the emirate.

It also provided for DIAC to have its headquarters in onshore Dubai and a branch in the DIFC. Article 6 protected existing arbitration agreements. Any agreement referring disputes to the abolished centres remained valid, with DIAC taking over the administration of those disputes unless the parties agreed otherwise. Ongoing cases were also allowed to continue without interruption under the applicable rules and procedures.

The DIAC Arbitration Rules 2022 also reflect the integration of Dubai’s onshore and offshore arbitration framework. Where the parties have not agreed on the seat of arbitration, the initial seat shall be DIFC under Article 20.1. The arbitral tribunal may later decide otherwise, having regard to the views of the parties and the circumstances of the case. This is important because the place of arbitration decides the procedural law and the court that has jurisdiction over the arbitration. Where the seat is the DIFC, the DIFC Arbitration Law and the DIFC Courts will generally have supervisory jurisdiction. In contrast, if the parties explicitly choose onshore Dubai as the seat, the curial supervision of the arbitration is with the onshore civil courts under the Federal Arbitration Law.

The DIAC Arbitration Rules 2022 introduced several measures to make arbitration proceedings faster, clearer, and more efficient. The rules provide for the DIAC Arbitration Court to supervise important administrative matters, including the appointment of tribunals and the review of draft awards before they are issued. Article 13 also introduced an alternative appointment process, allowing parties to take part in the selection of sole arbitrators or chairpersons through a shortlisting and ranking system. The rules further require party representatives to show proper authority, which helps avoid later disputes about whether a person was authorised to act in the arbitration. Article 32 also provides for accelerated proceedings in appropriate cases, such as claims of lesser value, cases agreed by the parties, or cases of exceptional urgency. In addition, the rules also cover other issues such as legal costs, third-party funding, joinder of parties and consolidation of related arbitrations, making the framework more practical for modern commercial disputes.

The Enforcement Paradigm: Onshore and Offshore Frameworks

The effectiveness of any arbitration framework largely depends on the speed and dependability of enforcement of arbitral awards. A valid arbitral award shall have the same binding force as a judgment of a court in the UAE onshore system, pursuant to Article 52 of the Federal Law No. 6 of 2018 on Arbitration. A party seeking enforcement shall apply to the competent Court of Appeal under Article 55 and shall submit the award, the arbitration agreement and Arabic translations where required. The court shall issue the order of recognition and enforcement within 60 days unless it is established that the order is subject to nullity under Article 53.

Article 53 limits the grounds on which enforcement or annulment of an award may be refused. Most of these grounds are procedural or jurisdictional, including the invalidity of the arbitration agreement, the incapacity of the parties, the lack of proper notice or the exceeding of authority by the tribunal. The court may also refuse to enforce the award if the dispute is not arbitrable or if the award is against the public policy or morals of the UAE. It is important to note that the filing of an annulment action does not necessarily imply a stay of enforcement. According to Article 56, the application for a stay shall be made in an express manner, and the Court shall decide on the application within the time-limit fixed.

In DIFC, enforcement is regulated by Articles 42 and 43 of the DIFC Arbitration Law. The scope of Article 44 is broad and reflects the UNCITRAL Model Law and the New York Convention, providing narrow grounds on which the DIFC Courts may refuse to recognise and enforce awards based on a written application.

In 2006, the UAE became a signatory to the 1958 New York Convention, the main instrument for enforcing foreign arbitral awards. Where the Convention or another treaty is not applicable, enforcement may be carried out pursuant to Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022 on Civil Procedures. Article 222 deals with the procedure for enforcement of foreign judgments and orders. Under Article 223, the relevant enforcement framework is applicable to foreign arbitral awards, provided the award is arbitrable under the laws of the UAE and is enforceable in the country of issuance.

Conclusion

The UAE arbitration framework is a clear indication of the direction of movement towards modern, efficient and internationally aligned dispute resolution. The UAE has combined onshore court support, offshore common law structures, institutional reform and reliable enforcement mechanisms to create a strong platform for the resolution of complex commercial disputes. Arbitration is likely to be an even more important means of safeguarding commercial certainty and investor confidence with cross-border trade, investment, technology and regional business activity on the rise. The ongoing development of arbitration in the UAE reflects a proactive stance, establishing the country not only as a regional dispute resolution centre but also as an increasingly significant international arbitration hub.